As the UK prepares for the impending rise in state pension age from 66 to 67 and eventually to 68, concerns are growing over the adequacy of support for older workers, particularly the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has launched an initiative aimed at assisting older workers. But in reality, it amounts to little more than it telling the WASPI women to go to their Jobcentre.

DWP: WASPI women should join the queue at the Jobcentre

As the Express reported about the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group:

Labour was asked in a parliamentary question by South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson about what support the DWP has in his region for… [WASPI women]. DWP minister Alison McGovern provided a response outlining the Government’s efforts to help people stay in work for longer.

Her response was, in affect, ‘join the Jobcentre queue’. McGovern said:

The DWP currently offers employment support for eligible customers of all ages, through the network of jobcentres across the UK, and through contracted employment programmes. A dedicated offer for older workers seeks to provide tailored support for those affected by low confidence, menopause, health and disability or caring pressures, and out of date skills or qualifications. Through midlife reviews, delivered in Jobcentres across the UK, and online, we support older people to assess their health, finances and skills.

DWP minister Alison McGovern’s emphasis on employment support for older workers, including midlife reviews and an online Midlife MOT, has been touted by Labour as a solution to help individuals navigate the complexities of retirement finances and employment challenges.

However, this approach has been met with skepticism by politicians like South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson, who questioned the specific support available for women in his constituency facing the escalating pension age.

Women Against State Pension Inequality

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) women, primarily born in the 1950s, have faced significant hardship due to previous changes in the state pension age, often without adequate notice or support. These women, who have had to work longer without prior preparation, are once again likely to be hit hard by the rising pension age.

The DWP’s initiative has been criticized for not sufficiently addressing their specific needs or providing substantial assistance to mitigate the impacts of these policy changes.

While the former Conservative government faces significant criticism for its handling of pension issues, the Labour Party has also been accused of failing to provide a robust alternative. Their lack of a comprehensive plan to address the systemic challenges faced by older workers, particularly in terms of employment support and pension reform, raises questions about their commitment to resolving these pressing issues.

Moreover, Labour has actively worked against older people: cutting Winter Fuel Payments to the bone while failing to compensate the WASPI women – resulting in a legal challenge. Plus, the broader economic context, with a continued cost of living crisis, further exacerbates the challenges faced by older people – especially WASPI women.

The DWP: putting sticking plasters on broken WASPI legs

The DWP’s emphasis on encouraging individuals to remain in the workforce longer, without addressing the underlying economic pressures, is seen by many as insufficient. The reality is that many older workers are not merely seeking employment support but require holistic financial assistance to navigate their later years comfortably.

For the DWP’s initiatives to be effective, they must be accompanied by more profound reforms that address the core issues affecting older workers and pensioners.

This includes a reevaluation of the pension age increase policy, enhanced financial support for those nearing retirement, and significant improvements in employment opportunities tailored to older workers. It must also include compensation for Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) women – who shouldn’t be working, anyway.

However, this is not what the DWP and Labour are doing. In effect, they’re merely putting sticking plasters on the broken legs of our pension system.

Featured image via the Canary