A cataract surgery company is facing an NHS inquiry after a series of botched procedures left patients in A&E and even blinded. Community Health Eye Care is one of many firms that delivers private provision of NHS treatment, rather than a standardised, not for profit, in-house service.

Botched cataract surgery shows why NHS privatisation should end

The for-profit nature of these private firms means revenue can be put before patient safety. On top of that, there is – as a matter of fact – a best known way to carry out a procedure. Through the NHS, this can be standardised and delivered throughout the service rather than competing firms delivering differing standards.

Indeed, a leaked Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) briefing stated:

With no minimum standards for commissioning and contracting, or standard approaches to training, quality is variable.

More broadly, the NHS paid out £175m over the last five years in compensation and legal fees. That’s after private providers carried out botched procedures leaving people needing amputation, more surgery, in unnecessary pain, or even dying. As well as the shocking patient outcomes, these fees add further cost to the NHS.

The DHSC briefing warned that the five major private cataract surgeries were poaching money and doctors from the NHS. Again, this is the case for privatisation of NHS services across the board and the very existence of private hospitals. They represent a diversion of resources and staff away from the NHS. This is yet another way privatisation is a disaster.

The Centre for Health and the Public Interest (CHPI) separately found that the five cataract firms made £169 million from delivering NHS services in 2023/24. That’s a profit margin of 32%. This means around one in every three pounds the NHS pays is lost to profit. The CHPI also flagged conflicts of interests among NHS consultants who have shares in private cataract firms.

The DHSC briefing also shows that 235,000 patients attended follow up appointments described as ‘unnecessary’, at a cost of almost £16 million. This is just one example of how firms profiteering from the NHS can fill their pockets further.

The neoliberals tell us privatisation provides efficiency. But the facts tell us the opposite is true. When he campaigned to become Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer pledged to “end” NHS outsourcing. That was a straight up con: he’s only increased it.

