The Football Association (FA) have issued a ban on transgender women competing in amateur football. The alarming move comes after a supreme court ruling that has threatened the rights of trans women. Now, the FA released a statement that read:

This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary. The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 16 April means that we will be changing our policy.

However, by their own admission, there are only a minuscule number of trans women are currently registered with the FA. As the BBC reported:

The FA said on Thursday that there were fewer than 30 transgender women registered among millions of amateur players. There are no registered transgender women in the professional game across the Home Nations.

FA targeting minoritised people

There are currently 2.5 million women registered to play women’s football. As the BBC report above, there are no registered transgender women in professional football. For amateur football, out of the millions registered to play in the women’s game, only 28 footballers are trans women.

Natalie Washington is one of those 28 women and told the BBC:

This means for me personally, and for many people playing football, that we are no longer able to do this stuff that we were able to do last week and that we’ve been able to do for decades.

Whilst transphobes often advocate for trans people to be segregated into their own sporting divisions, Natalie explained why this isn’t a realistic option:

The effect that hormones have had means when I do play an occasional five-a-side kickabout with men, I don’t feel like I can compete with men my sort of age and with similar physical characteristics. The reality is there are not enough transgender people in society for us to run our own sports, run our own spaces – there just aren’t the numbers to make that viable.

Natalie also made it clear that the move will undoubtedly push trans women out of football, adding:

This is a lot of attention on a very small number of people who aren’t causing a problem, and are just going about their lives.

Separating out a certain group within a sub-sect – segregation – is never in the name of equality or safety. It is beyond ludicrous that the FA have chosen to target such a tiny group of people. Who is made safer by such a bigoted decision?

Outrage

The Canary’s Rachel Charlton-Dailey made an important point:

The FA allows male footballers who've raped and abused women to still play, but THIS is about protecting women https://t.co/iIikWyBmV5 — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) May 1, 2025

A current Premier League footballer is currently under investigation for rape and sexual abuse. Other prominent figures in the men’s game have been accused or convicted of rape and/or sexual assault – including Cristiano Ronaldo. The men’s game is rife with misogyny, from both players and fans. So, what does the FA do? Target the handful of trans women who play the sport.

Another social media user pointed out how the FA is ignoring actual problems in the sport:

giving women better training facilities and better pitches? ❌ protecting women from being assaulted by their own managers or owners? ❌ providing a better, safer environment in games? ❌ banning 20 women from playing amateur football? ✅

Just days ago, Wolves Women were left appalled when it emerged that their club hadn’t properly filled out the necessary paperwork for them to compete in the Women’s Championship – leaving their efforts throughout the season potentially wasted. Such a thing would be unthinkable in the men’s game. But, this does demonstrate how many challenges the women’s game faces – and none of those challenges come from trans women.

Journalist Ed Campbell showed just how vindictive and ridiculous the FA have made themselves look:

Trans women who play football in Engand can't even two eleven-a-side teams between them. Heavy handed and cruel https://t.co/cUucjPzAsS — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) May 1, 2025

Journalist Evie Ashton urged football journalists not to be complicit:

Every football journalist has a moral duty to take a stand against this egregious decision by the FA. Does nothing to protect women and now makes them complicit in a movement that wants trans people erased from society. — Evie Ashton (@EvieRAshton) May 1, 2025

Sports producer Becky Taylor-Gill made it clear what she needs as a footballer:

The thing that gets me most in all this is men on Twitter telling me it’s just to protect grassroots women’s football. I am one of those cis women who plays in grassroots football. I don’t want your protection! I don’t need it! Let me talk for myself, I love my trans teammates. — Becky Taylor-Gill (@beckytaylorgill) May 1, 2025

Manchester City footballer Kerstin Casparij kissed her trans flag armband in solidarity:

Kerstin Casparij kissing her trans flag armband after her goal 🩵🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/m2e8Zx7OL4 — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) April 20, 2025

‘I’m going to fight this ruling’

Meanwhile, England Netball and the England and Wales Cricket Board have also followed the FA’s example in banning trans women from playing in their sports. As sporting organisations roll out their cruel decisions, trans women are forced to further defend themselves from an onslaught of bigotry.

Fae Fulconis, is a grassroots trans footballer who is pushing back against the ruling:

My birth certificate says that my sex is female, my passport says F, I see no reason why I can’t play football, so I’m going to play. I’m going to fight this ruling. If they want to ban me, then they can physically come and get me off the pitch.

In a staggering display of cruelty, the FA has offered affected trans women six sessions of free therapy.

A Stonewall spokesperson said:

Trans people remain protected under the law and need to be treated with dignity and respect – and this announcement lacks any detail on how those obligations will be honoured. Hasty decisions, without a full understanding of the practical implications and before any changes to guidance have gone through the necessary consultation and parliamentary process, isn’t the answer.

And, fourteen LGBTQ+ charities have written to the government warning of:

a genuine crisis for the rights, dignity and inclusion of trans people in the UK.

If cis men and women claim to have any love for football, they need to raise their voices to protest against the banning of trans women in sport. And, if cis people have any humanity, they need to push back against what will only be an increasing attempt to ban trans people from public life.