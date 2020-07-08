Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit three million
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States has hit three million, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
But US health officials say the real number of infections is probably 10 times higher, or close to 10% of the population.
The numbers have been surging in recent weeks amid a rapid expansion in testing. But experts say the rise cannot be explained as just the result of more testing.
They say the outbreak is worsening, as shown by such warning signs as an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.