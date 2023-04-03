An eye-opening protest is urging leaders to see the dangers of climate change

A group of international scientists has launched a coordinated action to highlight the dangers of climate change. The protesters have blindfolded statues around the world. And according to the action’s organisers, these statues are now “just as blind as today’s leaders”.

Despite the alarming content and tone of the synthesis report, our leaders continue to practice business as usual. It's time for leadership to #ListenToTheScience #LevelWithUs #ClimateAction #StatueSunday #IPCC #ScienceOutreach 2/2 pic.twitter.com/1YD3m9Fi8h — Scientist Rebellion Norway (@SRNorway) April 2, 2023

Seeing the truth

Scientists Rebellion is supported by Extinction Rebellion and has been running the protest since 26 March. The group is calling the action calling “Statue Sunday”. It describes itself as “an international movement of scientists and academics across more than 32 countries who are extremely concerned about the climate and ecological crisis”, adding:

We are putting pressure on governments — with peaceful, creative, and disruptive actions — to ensure that they take action to secure a livable and sustainable future for all. The Climate Emergency Fund supports Scientist Rebellion's recruitment, training, capacity-building, and educational efforts.

Spokesperson Spencer Heijnen said the protest on 2 April was the group’s second Sunday action, with more to follow. Heijnen said “Statues are iconic symbols that you can find all over the world”. And he added that world leaders “must radically change their course of action” if they wish to be commemorated with a statue of their own one day.

#ScientistRebellion demands that governments #FaceTheFacts about the #ClimateEmergency, #TellTheTruth and take concrete actions to prevent further climate breakdown. These pictures are from Switzerland, but we are everywhere: @ScientistRebel1 pic.twitter.com/6gLyX6xHIm — Sanja Hakala (@SanjaHakala) April 2, 2023

Additionally, a press release from the group said:

At dawn, scientists and concerned citizens blindfolded over a hundred statues worldwide in more than ten countries. The blindfolds are accompanied by signs reading “Tell the Truth”, “Face the Facts”, and “Earn a Statue”. The statues include the composer Beethoven in Bonn, Germany, the philosopher Erasmus in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and the former president, Jaques Chirac, in Nice, France. The scientists and citizens demand that those in power do not look away from science.

Moreover, the press release referenced the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2022 report. It said the report “makes it painfully clear that the climate crisis and ecological disaster threaten our very existence, and require immediate action”.

Ireland – Dublin Sea levels, temperatures, & acidity are rising. Marine ecosystems face permanent collapse. What would Molly Malone, selling cockles and mussels, think? Scientists have blindfolded her statue and others, warning onlookers to open their eyes and act. (10/n) pic.twitter.com/ceF8TZZaZ6 — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) April 2, 2023

Climate crisis: sounding the alarm



Scientists Rebellion notes that scientists and academics “have been sounding the alarm about the climate crisis for decades”. The group said it has written letters, delivered lectures and signed petitions, but governments haven’t taken notice:

year after year, global emissions continued to rise. In the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”.

In its press release, the group cited the synthesis of IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report which was released last week. The group said this synthesis report summarises “the best available science related to climate change”:

The report drew extremely alarming conclusions. Millions are already suffering greatly today, and our current trajectory would lead to about 3°C of heating by the end of the century. It is unclear whether this extent of heating is compatible with organized human society. The report also detailed numerous climate solutions that are available today, yet noted that far too little is currently being done to reduce emissions. It stated that “[t]here is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all”.

Copenhagen, Denmark @SciRebDenmark The choices and actions implemented in this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years. Yet, the danish government did not allocate any extra funds to climate action in its last finance bill. (9/n) pic.twitter.com/g6XDdtY5Hh — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) April 2, 2023

Featured image via Scientists Rebellion