The following article is a comment from Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Palestinian Forum in Britain, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

We are deeply concerned by the Metropolitan Police’s decision to impose severe and unjustified restrictions on Saturday 7 September’s march for Palestine demonstration against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

These new conditions, including a delayed start time of two and a half hours after the advertised assembly, effectively hinder our fundamental right to peaceful assembly and protest.

For 18 consecutive marches since October, we have gathered at 12pm and commenced shortly thereafter—an arrangement that accommodates those travelling long distances, including thousands who have pre-booked coach travel.

The last-minute disruption of these plans, without any clear rationale, raises serious questions about the police’s respect for our democratic rights.

Since notifying the police of our intentions on 8 August, we have faced a series of delays, obstacles, and uncooperative behaviour. Meetings have been cancelled without notice, and our reasonable proposal for an alternative route to the Israeli Embassy was dismissed outright.

Now, with just four days’ notice, the police have imposed these new conditions without explanation, creating unnecessary obstacles for a demonstration expected to draw over one hundred thousand people.

The treatment of the Palestine movement by the police is unprecedented and deeply troubling. The consistent refusal to consider our proposed routes and the imposition of unreasonable conditions appear to be based on unfounded assumptions that our protests will lead to disruption or disorder, despite our long history of peaceful demonstrations.

Such actions risk undermining the right to protest, a cornerstone of democracy.

It is crucial that the police reconsider these actions in light of their responsibility to uphold democratic freedoms.

We will assemble at the advertised point, and, in exercising our right to peaceful protest, we will march to the Israeli Embassy. It is essential that the police recognise the importance of respecting the rights of citizens to gather and express their views peacefully.

We will not allow our peaceful movement for ending the genocide in Palestine and our government’s support for it to be suppressed.

Make sure you are there on Saturday. Bring your friends, family and neighbours. Free Palestine. Stop arming Israel.

Featured image supplied