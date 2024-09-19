The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, openDemocracy, and the Bristol Cable are the latest publications to join the UK’s independent media regulator Impress. More than 200 publications are already regulated by Impress – including the Canary – and these latest arrivals once again highlight the growing appeal of regulation that maintains high journalistic standards but also protects press freedoms.

Impress: new publishers join the fold

Impress chief executive Lexie Kirkconnell-Kawana said:

As Impress reaches the end of its first decade, it is incredibly heartening to see these prestigious platforms eager to join the membership. With plummeting trust in journalism and increased threats to freedom of speech, the importance of Impress and the protection we offer public interest journalism has never been more apparent. So I welcome TBIJ, openDemocracy and The Bristol Cable and applaud them for their leadership in adopting truly independent self-regulation and hope others will follow.

As members of Impress, publishers get access to a robust Standards Code, content advice from experts and alternative dispute resolution services included in their fee, helping to stave off legal intimidation from those that may wish to silence them.

The Bureau Of Investigative Journalism is a non-profit publisher, founded in 2010, by David and Elaine Potter. Their previous work has exposed lies from the US Special Operation Forces in Yemen, the real number of deaths in UK police custody, and how the joint enterprise law disproportionately affected the black community.

On joining Impress, Rozina Breen, the Bureau’s CEO and editor in chief, said:

The Bureau is known for its independence, fairness and rigour. “We are delighted to join the latest cohort of publishers joining Impress. Accountability journalism and the need for truth and trust have never been more vital.

OpenDemocracy is an independent international media platform that challenges power, inspires change and helps communities around the world strive for a better future. Their previous work includes investigations into the undermining of the Freedom of Information Act and the role of dark money in UK politics, while their reportage on the UK gas industry’s lobby efforts won the 2024 UK Press Awards for reporting on the environment.

After making the decision to join Impress, Aman Sethi, openDemocracy’s editor in chief, said:

openDemocracy’s journalists around the world pride themselves on adhering to the highest standards of ethical journalism. “Joining Impress is part of this commitment to reporting with honesty, accountability and rigour.

Independent media surging ahead

Rounding off the new trio is one of the most exciting publishers in the UK that has helped pave the way for the co-operative model of funding in the media. Formed in the wake of the Leveson Inquiry, the Bristol Cable shirked the millionaire ownership model and is 100% owned by their thousands of paid members. It is a model that is working too, allowing them to work on long-term investigations rather than chase clicks for ad revenue, earning them a plethora of industry awards in the process.

The Bristol Cable’s strategic lead, Eliz Mizon, said:

Our decision to be regulated by Impress is not only beneficial to the Cable itself, due to the support available for us in the event of bad actors seeking to derail our work. It’s also beneficial for our readers, members and those who appear in our reporting, who can better understand the ways our work conforms to codes of conduct, and how to seek redress if they feel it necessary. Impress’ model follows the best practice recommended after the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the press, and is the only regulator that can ensure the public of our trustworthiness and reflect our commitment to transparency.

Chair of Impress, Richard Ayre, also shared his delight at the publisher’s decision to sign up.

“With readers turning away from the old national newspapers and seeking their news online, I am delighted that three of the most innovative publishers this country has to offer are joining Impress,” Ayre said. “By providing serious, enquiring, groundbreaking news to local, national and international audiences, these are tomorrow’s media. By joining Impress they’ve made a public commitment to integrity: confident journalists happy to be publicly accountable for their conduct as well as their content.”

