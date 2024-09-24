The Labour conference has unanimously passed a Fire Brigades Union (FBU) motion demanding urgent government action to tackle the building safety crisis in the wake of the damning Grenfell Tower Inquiry report.

Grenfell motion passed by Labour conference

The motion, submitted by the FBU, condemns deregulation and austerity as central causes of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

It demands that the Labour government prioritise justice for Grenfell and to begin implementing urgent measures to ensure all homes are safe. The full motion reads:

“Conference reiterates its solidarity with the bereaved, survivors and residents of the Grenfell Tower fire, in light of the public inquiry report published on 4 September 2024.

“Conference condemns the cladding manufacturers, private contractors, BRE, RBKC and the TMO for their roles in the Grenfell Tower fire.

“Conference hopes that those found guilty of breaching the law will swiftly face justice for their crimes.

“Conference condemns Westminster government policies of deregulation and austerity, which were central reasons for the safety failures at Grenfell Tower.

“Conference is appalled by the continued cladding crisis, which leaves more than four million people living in residential buildings over 11 metres tall in fear for their safety.

“Conference is horrified that half of the 4,600 known buildings of 11 metres or more with unsafe cladding have not started remediation.

“Conference demands that the Labour government and local authorities prioritise justice for Grenfell and making every home safe for people to live in.

“Conference demands that ministers consult with tenants, residents, trade unions and housing campaigners on the inquiry recommendations, and the speedy implementation of the most urgent, agreed practical measures.

“Conference demands the Labour government:

“Provide sustained investment in local government and the fire and rescue service, including fire inspectors. Ensure building control is only carried out by local authority staff, not private contractors. Bring fire testing and research under public ownership and control. Establish a statutory advisory body, including the FBU, to oversee fire safety policy, research, training and guidance”.

Public services must be repaired

Seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire, half of the 4,600 known buildings of 11 metres or more with unsafe cladding have not started remediation.

Measures outlined in the motion include investing in local government and fire and rescue services, including fire inspectors; ending the privatisation of building control, fire testing and research; and establishing a statutory advisory body, including the FBU, to oversee fire safety policy, research, training and guidance.

Speaking to propose the motion, Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said:

Behind all of this, we have had government failures for decades. The mantra was to cut red rape. That meant cutting safety, and that has to end. The regulatory system failed, and that paved the way for the disaster of Grenfell Tower. The privatisation of BRE has been an utter disaster, and has introduced commercial interests that should not have existed. We will not resolve the continuing cladding scandal, which continues to affect millions of people, unless we invest. We will not address the causes of the Grenfell Tower fire unless we can repair our public services.

Wrack also noted the resolution of the motion to create a statutory advisory body to set national standards in the fire and rescue service, and welcomed the engagement from the government on the subject.

Featured image via the FBU