Extinction Rebellion activists who took action in defence of life, known as the “Worley Three,” have been found guilty of causing £6,000 in “damages” for their peaceful protest at the offices of multinational corporation Worley. It was over the so-called EACOP project.

Sentencing will take place on 14 November.

Charged with taking a stand against climate and community wrecking EACOP

The action involved washable fake oil and chalk spray, designed to spotlight Worley’s ties to the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), a project widely condemned for its devastating environmental and social impacts and to ultimately demand a boycott of the pipeline:

The chaotic Crown Court trial in Isleworth left the defendants with little opportunity to properly prepare a defence. On Tuesday 1 October, the second day of the trial, Judge Hannah Duncan ruled out all defences. The defendants were however allowed to speak for ten minutes each and the following morning the judge brought back the defence of ‘belief in consent.’

The activists were charged with criminal damage after staging the protest at Worley’s Brentford office, demanding the company sever its links with EACOP:

The pipeline is set to displace over 100,000 people in East Africa and would increase global CO2 emissions by 379m tonnes CO2e over its lifetime.

More Extinction Rebellion action to come

Marijn van de Geer, former company director from West London and a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said:

So this is where we are. The state thinks some washable paint on a building is more damaging than the displacement of 100,000 people and locking-in irreversible climate change. What this does is make us stronger, more committed, and even more focused. That’s why from 28 October we will be targeting some of the remaining insurers who have yet to rule out their support for EACOP in a week of actions targeting the insurance industry – who hold a golden key to stopping fossil fuel expansion.

Defendant Sarah Hart, mother of two aged 42 of Farnborough who took action with Extinction Rebellion, said:

The temporary damage we caused stands as nothing in comparison to the widespread and irreparable harm this project has already caused to local communities. Worley is complicit in these crimes. Why are the directors and shareholders of Worley not in the dock? We undertook this action in solidarity with the affected communities of East Africa who have suffered intimidation, arrest and police brutality for standing up for their rights to land and clean water and a liveable climate. And also because the climate change it would cause threatens us all.

Saluting the defenders against the EACOP

Stop EACOP Coalition Campaign Coordinator, Zaki Mamdoo, said:

We salute and applaud all the brave defenders who continue to challenge those who are driving our collective destruction and the exploitation and displacement of our communities. The criminalisation of activists fighting for the rights and freedoms of oppressed people across the globe is testament to the fact that the political elite remains married to global capital and continues to serve its interests dutifully. We extend our undying solidarity to the brave StopEACOP activists unjustly convicted today.

Former government lawyer Tim Crosland of Defend Our Juries said:

This trial, and the judge’s bizarre approach to legal defences is another attempt to silence and suppress those exposing corporate crimes. The East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, led by Total, is devastating local communities and wildlife in Uganda, and along with other fossil fuel projects, threatens climate catastrophe for us all. Peaceful activists resisting this insanity in East Africa have met with persecution, beatings and abduction. The prosecution of peaceful people in Britain for taking such modest measures against this horror violates the most basic principles of law and morality. Meanwhile lobbyists for the arms and oil industries, such as Lord Walney, press for additional measures to prevent juries reaching not guilty verdicts, undermining democracy and the rule of law.

Featured image and additional images via Extinction Rebellion