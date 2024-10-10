The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) invites you to its pivotal conference at SOAS University of London, titled “The World We Want – A New Agenda for Peace and Justice”. This full-day event will explore how we can change the world to meet our needs and hopes.

CND The World We Want

Prominent speakers include: Jeremy Corbyn MP, former Labour leader and CND Vice-President; Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill; Asad Rehman, Executive Director, War on Want; Andrew Feinstein, Shadow World Investigations.

Attendees will discuss rising nuclear threats and the increasing demand for global disarmament, the impact of new warfare technologies, climate action, the Mutual Defence Agreement, transitioning to a peaceful, just society, and much more. Find a full list of sessions and panelists here.

The event will conclude with a drinks reception to honour the retirement of our General Secretary, Dr Kate Hudson, who has spent over 20 years in the leadership of CND.

Details:

Saturday 12 October 2024

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

SOAS University of London, 1O Thornhaugh Street, London, WC1H 0XG

Register for free here, although registration on arrival is possible on the day.

CND General Secretary Kate Hudson said:

In the face of escalating nuclear tensions and environmental devastation, it’s essential we unite for change. While our government is actively fuelling conflicts abroad and squandering our money on weapons of death and mass destruction, we have a different vision. This conference aims to shape the future we all desire, laying plans for our movement to achieve peace and justice for all.

Agenda

10:00am Registration

10:30am – 12 noon

Opening Plenary: The world we have now

Kate Hudson (chair)

Jeremy Corbyn MP

Asad Rehman (War on Want)

Andrew Feinstein (Shadow World Investigations)

Professor Paul Rogers

Raghad Altikriti (Muslim Association of Britain)

Jess Barnard (Labour NEC)

1pm – 2:15pm

How can we end the risk of nuclear war?

Rebecca Johnson (Acronym)

Carol Turner (CND Vice-Chair)

Tom Unterrainer (CND Chair)

How do we break the ‘nuclear weapons create jobs’ myth?

Tony Staunton (CND Trade Union Advisory Group)

Sam Mason (CND Vice-Chair)

Stuart Parkinson (Scientists for Global Responsibility)

MDA: what can we do about the so-called ‘special nuclear relationship’?

Kate Hudson (CND General Secretary)

David Cullen (Nuclear Information Service)

Dr Louise Arimatsu (LSE)

2:45pm – 4pm

What’s new in technologies for war?

Elke Schwarz (QML)

Dave Webb (Global Network against weapons in space)

Chris Cole (Drone Wars UK)

Peace and Planet: inextricably linked?

Ellie Kinney (CEOBS)

Khem Rogaly (Common Wealth)

Denis Fernando (Friends of the Earth)

How can we use industrial and economic power to end militarism?

Kirsten Bayes (CAAT)

Ashok Kumar (Birkbeck)

Russell Whiting (GCOMS)

4pm – 5pm

Closing Plenary: The world we want to see

Tom Unterrainer (chair)

Lindsey German (Stop the War Coalition)

Nick Dearden (Global Justice Now)

Roger McKenzie (CND Vice-President)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP

Sophie Bolt (CND Vice-Chair)

Louise Regan (Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

