The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) has expressed its grave concern that Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election, and warns that the world is now more dangerous with Trump’s finger on the nuclear button. So, it has quickly organised a UK protest.

Unpredictable and antagonistic

Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy, disregard for democracy, and antagonistic stance on nuclear weapons threatens to intensify the dangers posed by nuclear flashpoints in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

His last administration oversaw the development of new nuclear weapons and the US withdrawal from critical arms control treaties, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the groundbreaking nuclear agreement with Iran.

CND says it is also alarmed by Trump’s ongoing push for NATO members to dramatically increase their military spending, and previously demanding that member states contribute 3% of their GDP to weapons and war. This will only exacerbate global militarisation and distract from the urgent need to reduce nuclear arsenals worldwide.

In his congratulatory message to Trump, Keir Starmer said he knows the “UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper” under Trump’s presidency. This special relationship is underpinned by the Mutual Defence Agreement, the secretive nuclear treaty whose renewal was recently railroaded through parliament without any debate.

Donald Trump UK protest: tonight

CND is committed to amplifying the voices of those who reject Trump’s dangerous vision for the future. So, there will be a Donald Trump UK protest.

The group is calling on “all those who stand for peace, disarmament, and diplomacy” to join it tonight, Wednesday 6 November, at 6pm for a protest outside the US Embassy in London (SW1A 1AE), as it “stands in solidarity against Trump’s dangerous return to power”.

Details of another protest on Saturday 9 November will follow.

CND general secretary Sophie Bolt said:

The world will be far more dangerous with Trump’s thumb on the nuclear button. The risks of nuclear flashpoints are already high – over Ukraine, across the Middle East and in the Asia-Pacific. This will only intensify under his presidency. British people reject Trump’s dangerous escalation and so must our government.

