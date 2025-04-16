Two people have been arrested after occupying the roof of GRiD Defence Systems, Elbit’s military hardware supplier, on Wednesday 16 April. The activists were, of course, from Palestine Action – and the protest was over the company’s complicity with Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Palestine Action: going off GRiD

This morning, two activists from Palestine Action successfully evaded security, to occupy the roof of ‘GRiD Defence Systems’ at Holtspur Lane, High Wycombe:

The military hardware firm is a key supplier to Elbit Systems, Israel’s biggest weapons maker, manufacturing a range of military computers and processors, as well as other military electronics:

The two actionists took to the roof – before cops delivered a heavy-handed response as always:

In addition to supplying Elbit, GRiD provide key components to other arms manufacturers who have been up to their necks in the Gaza Genocide, including Lockheed Martin. manufacturers of F-35 ‘fighter’ jets, Leonardo, who produce Apache attack helicopters, and Instro Precision who make weapons sights, target acquisition systems, and electronic optics systems for the Israeli military.

Palestine Action last visited GRiD in June 2024, with four activists barricading themselves inside the plant, and destroying military hardware found there.

At the time, a Palestine Action spokesperson warned “GRiD is just one of the companies we know to be supplying Elbit. From intel gleaned from actions, to information passed on by whistleblowers – we know who you are, and any firm doing business which enables genocide should not be surprised when they too are shut down”.

Dismantle the war machine

The aim of Palestine Action, in stopping production at GRiD, is to intervene in the genocidal supply chain, which allows British companies to manufacture weapons, in whole or in part, which are then used to devastating effect against the civilian population of Gaza.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said:

Since our previous occupation of the GRiD Defence Systems site, Gaza has been reduced to rubble, its entire infrastructure laid waste, and the population systematically massacred. Israel threatens the very existence of the Palestinian people, in Palestine, and while they commit war-crime after war-crime, Keir Starmer, and his corrupt and morally-bankrupt front bench, say nothing. In marked contrast, there are still people in this country willing to put their liberty on the line to take direct action against Israel’s military supply chain and uphold international law. We are on the right side of history.

Featured image and additional images via Direct Action Images