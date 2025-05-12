A new petition is calling for mandatory training for education staff on neurodivergence – and it’s already taking off. In just a matter of days, more than 800 people have signed in support, reflecting growing public demand for an education system that truly includes and supports neurodivergent pupils.

Petition calling for mandatory education staff training on neurodivergence

The petition calls on the government to ensure that neurodivergence is included as mandatory, core training for all education staff, including teachers, teaching assistants and support professionals across early years, primary, and secondary settings.

Despite rising awareness, only 14% of secondary teachers have received more than half a day’s autism training. Schools are more than twice as likely to exclude neurodivergent pupils – including autistic students, and those with ADHD, dyslexia, and other conditions.

The petition notes that this:

contributes to poor mental health and emotional distress.

Therefore, it makes the case that:

Mandatory training could help staff create inclusive classrooms, recognise distress early, make reasonable adjustments, and ensure neurodivergent children feel safe, supported, and able to thrive.

Neurodivergent students failed by the education system

Disability rights advocate Thomas Howard launched the vital new petition to help change the education environment for neurodivergent pupils. The Big Issue’s named him in its Top 100 Changemakers in 2024. He was also the recipient of the 2025 Autism Hero Award for Personal Achievement. Thomas’s campaigning focuses on improving outcomes in education and employment for neurodivergent people, shaped by his own lived experience.

Thomas said:

As someone who was failed by the education system, I know how isolating it can feel to be misunderstood at school. This campaign is about making sure no child is left behind just because they think differently. Neurodivergence should be recognised, respected, and supported – not punished. Most teachers want to help, but they’re not given the training they need. This petition isn’t about blame –

it’s about building the understanding that should already be part of core training.

Thomas previously led a successful petition on higher education which reached over 16,000 signatures. Parliament debated this in December 2023. Now, this new petition broadens the scope to create a joined-up, inclusive approach from early years onwards.

At 10,000 signatures, the government must issue a formal response. At 100,000, it will be considered for a Parliamentary debate. So, Thomas is urging as many people as possible to support his call to ensure education settings are places of support and inclusivity for neurodivergent children.

You can sign the petition here.

