Musk didn’t go far enough with the BBC


A cartoon with two tweets. One has a title saying "Musk changes @bbc profile on Twitter". The tweet reads: BBC government funded media". The second tweet has a title which says: "But is being urged by many to adopt something more accurate". The second tweet reads "BBC public funded government propaganda"

    1. Well, that’s partially bollocks.

      Compared with many other “news” channels, the BBC is often quite even-handed. Especially with its World Service broadcasts, which are still something we should be proud of.

      The constant trashing of the BBC endangers the good bits. We should be sorting it, not destroying it.

      1. Perhaps you feel that way because so much corporate media is so appallingly right wing, racist, homophobia and generally abysmal. The BBC’s news and current affairs output is extremely centrist, which makes it as prone to the errors of propaganda as any other source. Did the BBC report much about Seymour Hersh’s alleged revelations about the US government’s demolition of the Nordstream pipelines? Why not?

