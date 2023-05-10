Britain’s doing great at this whole ‘democracy’ lark


A cartoon with the title "democracy explained". It reads "The opportunity to vote" next to a sign saying "no ID no vote" outside a polling station. Then, it says "elected leaders" next to cartoons of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, which says "0 votes at general elections". These are next to a cartoon of king Charles which says "appointed by god?". Finally, the cartoon says "the right to protest" next to a picture of police confiscating a protesters sign, with them holding their head in their hands and one cop reading them their rights.

