Timing your ads based on the season is a strategic marketing approach that can significantly enhance your brand loyalty, optimise your budget, and create more compelling ads. Coming up with seasonal ad strategies means taking into consideration consumer behaviours and trends during relevant holidays. For a pay-per-click campaign, timing ads for maximum impact based on the season can be crucial for driving the results clients expect. As a PPC agency in London, where the market is dense and the competition fierce, your role is to maximise your client’s return on ad spend (ROAS) and aligning campaigns with seasonal trends is a key strategy to implement.

Here are some essential tips and tricks to consider when timing your ads:

Identify The Key Seasons For Your Business

The key seasons for your business depend on the products and services you offer, as well as the type of business you own. For example, in the retail sector, major spikes in consumer spending typically occur during holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving and the back-to-school rush in September. On the other hand, for the travel industry, peak seasons generally include summer vacations and winter holidays, when families and individuals are more inclined to book trips. Airlines, hotels, and travel agencies focus on advertising special packages and deals during these times to capture the attention of potential travellers. Understanding these seasonal trends will allow you to tailor marketing strategies effectively for your business, optimise inventory, and align their promotional efforts with consumer behaviour, ultimately enhancing sales and engagement during these crucial periods.

Seasonal Keyword Research and Targeting

Highly related to the seasons that affect your business are also the consumer behaviours and their shifts during peak times for your industry. This is why understanding your target audience and personas proves crucial. One way to get the best of the season for a PPC agency is to conduct keyword trends research and identify the search terms for a specific time of year (e.g., “Halloween costumes, “Christmas, “Women’s Day flowers,” “Black Friday deals, ” summer vacation spots and packages,” etc.). Select relevant keyword searches and optimise your ad copy and landing pages based on these findings to improve your relevance online.

Improving Client ROI Through Seasonal Targeting

With all of this in mind, people are more likely to engage with ads relevant to their current needs and seasonal trends. So, by tailoring PPC campaigns to align with the season, you increase the likelihood that users will click on your ads and generate a return on investment.

Consumers also tend to purchase more during specific times of the year, such as holidays and seasonal sales. As a PPC agency, you can leverage this to drive more conversions and improve your key performance metrics (the famous KPIs), like cost-per-conversion and conversion rate.

Leverage Pre-Season and Post-Season Advertising

A key factor in the success of your ads is staying ahead of the competition. In marketing, the Christmas season does not begin and ends on December 25th. It’s crucial to start your campaigns well before the season fully kicks in to capture early interest and drive sales. For instance, if you sell winter coats, launching your pre-season ad campaign in late summer or early autumn is ideal, as consumers begin considering their wardrobe and identifying what they need for the colder months. This proactive approach allows you to establish a brand presence and engage potential customers before they finalise their purchases.

Additionally, don’t overlook post-season promotions, as clearance sales after major holidays or seasonal shifts can also yield significant results. A typical example is the well-known January gym membership promotions, which capitalise on New Year’s resolutions and holiday indulgence. By recognising these critical timing opportunities, businesses can optimise their marketing strategies and increase overall profitability throughout the year.

Time-based ad targeting features

And, of course – don’t forget your best friends: Google & Facebook Ads and their features. Both allow you to set specific times of day and days of the week to run ads. All you have to do is research when your target is most active using tools like Google Analytics or Facebook Insights. Then, simply schedule ads to run during these peak times to generate maximum views and activity.

As mentioned above, implement your seasonal keyword research findings in the ad copy with season-specific phrases, e.g., “Christmas gift ideas” and “summer vacations,” making sure your campaigns are aligned with these peaks.

Incorporating seasonal timing into your advertising strategy is essential for maximising impact and driving client results. By identifying key seasons relevant to their specific industries, conducting thorough keyword research, and understanding consumer behaviour patterns, your PPC agency can create targeted campaigns that resonate with potential customers. Emphasising pre-season and post-season advertising allows you to capitalise on early interest and clear out inventory effectively while leveraging time-based ad targeting features to ensure your messages reach the right audience at the right time. As a PPC agency in a competitive market like London, staying ahead of trends and effectively managing ad spend can significantly enhance your clients’ return on investment. By implementing these strategies, you strengthen brand loyalty and foster long-term growth and success in your clients’ businesses.