Just Stop Oil has continued its use of statues as a method of protest – this time, targeting one of history’s most famous anti-colonialists, Gandhi.

Gandhi says Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil supporters covered Parliament Square’s Gandhi Statue in salt, and dressed the figure in a high-vis shawl. The group is demanding that the UK government work with others to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030:

Mahatma Gandhi was the Indian anti-colonial nationalist, who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule. Activists dressed the statue in a high vis shawl and proceeded to cover it in salt, referencing the salt march Gandhi led, which was a pivotal moment in the Indian independence movement:

One of those taking action is Casper Horton-Kitchlew, 32, from Hackney, who is the great-great nephew of Saifuddin Kitchlew, an Indian independence activist who spent time in prison with Ghandi.

Casper said:

Our government is pouring salt on Gandhi’s legacy. There are 40 political prisoners in the UK right now, including 24 jailed for Gandhian, nonviolent direct action in support of Just Stop Oil. The doublethink that allows the British state to both venerate past resistance and imprison those demanding change today is the same as their acknowledging the climate crisis, but continuing to burn oil and gas. My great great uncle, Saifuddin Kitchlew was imprisoned with Gandhi in 1919. The British massacred those protesting for his release at Amritsar. Lives are at risk again, as innocent people in south and eastern Spain become the latest victims of oil and gas. I have no doubt both Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew would approve of those organising and resisting the governments allowing the continued burning of fossil fuels.

No more business as usual

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said:

In 1947 the Indian Independence movement achieved an end to British Rule, something that was previously considered unthinkable. This was achieved through mass civil disobedience. In 2024, we must also achieve the unthinkable and bring an end to the oil and gas era, before it ends us. We have a government producing a ‘business as usual’ budget, prioritising the profits of corporations and billionaires, whilst betting on unicorn technologies like ‘carbon capture’ to avert catastrophe. Meanwhile, 158 bodies and counting have been dragged from the mud in flash floods in Spain. How bad does it have to get before the UK government gets on with the job of protecting the people they are supposed to serve?

The action came after the group changed tactic – and started using famous statues to highlight the ongoing climate crisis and rich people’s profiteering that causes it.

Just Stop Oil: who’s next?

As the Canary previously reported, Just Stop Oil has so far taken action at:

The Beatles statue in Liverpool.

Emmeline Pankhurst in Manchester.

Greek goddess Demeter at the British Museum.

Then, the statue of Nelson Mandela, the former South African President and anti-apartheid activist got the orange treatment with a speech bubble and high viz vest.

Two supporters dressed the figure in a high viz vest and added speech bubbles reading “It always seems impossible until it’s done”:

So, it begs the question: who will Just Stop Oil use to highlight the climate crisis next?

Featured image and additional images supplied