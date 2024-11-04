With the UK’s flexible working mandate approaching, BizSpace conducted a survey of over 2,000 employees across the country to understand how different work setups – whether remote, hybrid, or fully in-office – affect productivity, mental well-being, workers rights, and career prospects. The results were surprising in some respects – but also highlighted what many workers would have experienced.

Flexible working: most workers up for it…

An impressive 65% of respondents feel that flexible working enhances productivity, with 45% attributing this to reduced commuting time. Hybrid workers especially appreciated structured office days for boosting focus, particularly on deadlines and teamwork tasks.

Among surveyed employees, 71% reported improvements in mental well-being due to flexible work arrangements, with remote workers citing the freedom to step away for breaks and the absence of a commute as key benefits.

But there are some caveats

However, 39% of fully remote workers admitted to feeling somewhat disconnected from their colleagues, with 22% noting that this affected their motivation over time.

While flexible work is popular, career progression remains a concern, with 52% of respondents feeling that promotions are harder to achieve outside a traditional office setup. Notably, only 14% of managers surveyed believed remote work had no impact on advancement, underscoring a potential disadvantage for remote workers seeking to climb the ladder.

Key benefits of remote work included less commuting stress (54%) and the ability to juggle home responsibilities (47%). Conversely, 42% of in-office workers reported fewer distractions, citing the focused environment as a plus.

Despite its benefits, 48% of remote employees found it challenging to manage domestic distractions, with childcare and household responsibilities often hindering productivity.

Companies must introduce true flexible working

A significant 62% of participants anticipate flexible work becoming the norm within the next decade. Younger generations, particularly 45% of Gen Z and Millennials, indicated they would prioritise roles that offer flexible options.

Additionally, 30% of workers predict that advances in workplace technology, like virtual reality office spaces, could redefine flexible work by 2034.

BizSpace says:

These results show a strong desire among UK workers for flexibility, not just for the sake of productivity but for overall well-being. Yet, they also highlight some of the practical challenges and career concerns that businesses must address. As we move toward a more flexible future, companies need to create inclusive environments that support employee advancement and connection, whether staff are working from home or in the office.

