Thousands of Greek firefighters demonstrated on Thursday 31 October at the Ministry of Civic Protection in Greece demanding their contracts to be renewed against the government’s decision to lay them off at the end of the season.

Greek firefighters: not having it

After the minister refused to meet them, the firefighters entered the ministry demanding immediate meeting and contracts that will guarantee them steady jobs.

The government responded with the use of riot police, with violent attacks using tear gas and water canons against the Greek firefighters:

DISGRACE!!! The government sends Riot Police Forces to attack the firemen who fight for their right to work #πυροσβεστες pic.twitter.com/70cLFA0AoX — PAME Greece International (@PAME_Greece) October 31, 2024

During the attack several firefighters were injured and detained. Also arrested was a journalist of Rizospastis newspaper (of the KKE, Communist Party of Greece) who was covering the protest:

As the Morning Star reported:

The short-term contracts of about 2,500 firefighters ended on Thursday [31 October], leaving them unemployed until possible rehiring next May. Seasonal firefighters typically serve from May through October, but union representatives argue that climate change means that a year-round firefighting capability is now required. Seasonal Firefighters Association of Greece leader Evangelos Tsoukalas said that many of members with six or more years of experience had been barred from applying for positions in special firefighting units opened this year because the age limit has been set at 35.

Trade unions, in solidarity with the Greek firefighters, denounced the government that calls them heroes in the summer and lays them off in October.

An immediate response was given with a new massive rally on Friday morning in front of the Parliament with the support of the unions of Athens:



Featured image via PAME International