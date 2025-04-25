Donald Trump’s latest move reveals a brazen challenge to the established rules of American democracy, something that should alarm those who care about justice and fairness worldwide.

Trump: fuck US democracy, I’m going for a third

This week, Trump’s political machine launched a “Trump 2028” red hat, priced at $50, along with a T-shirt sporting the slogan “rewrite the rules” for $36.

The product description for the hat claims, “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat,” suggesting an overt defiance of the American Constitution’s clear limit on presidential terms.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, plainly states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Yet, Trump appears to mock this fundamental law.

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, flaunted the new merchandise on Instagram with a photo of himself wearing the hat alongside screenshots of reporters scrambling for comment. His caption said, “And how was your day?” – a smug taunt at the press and a symbol of their power to manipulate narratives without regard for legal boundaries.

This comes weeks after Trump told NBC News he wasn’t joking about a 2028 presidential run — a third term bid that would break the very limits set in American democracy to prevent authoritarianism.

This push to “rewrite the rules” echoes not only Trump’s arrogance but also the reckless ambitions of many leaders in the Global North who act as if laws and norms are mere obstacles to their power grabs.

Trump’s antics highlight a broader issue: the arrogance and entitlement ingrained in the Global North’s dominant states who disregard laws for their gain.

Arrogance and entitlement

While many nations in the Global South fight for genuine sovereignty and justice, leaders like Trump and his administration openly mock constitutional restraints, hoping to cling to power indefinitely.

The sale of this merchandise, capitalising on the rebellious spirit against democratic limits, is not just a commercial venture—it’s a political statement that threatens the integrity of governance.

Such actions demand critical attention to how the US and similar powers flaunt their dominance. It signals a disregard for rules designed to protect the public from abuses of power, and it undermines the idea that leaders should be accountable and limited by law.

Trump’s “Trump 2028” campaign merchandise, along with his public comments, show a belief that rules can be bent or broken by wealth and influence—a dangerous precedent for the world’s largest superpower to set.

Featured image via the Canary