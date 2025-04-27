Most of the political conversation this week has revolved around what person should use what public toilet. Yet we find ourselves locked in the dunny with a wet piece of (used) toilet roll of a prime minister that changes his own idea of what a woman should be off the back of a court ruling. Would you trust Keir Starmer, Liz Kendall, Wes Streeting, or even Rachel from Accounts to run a public toilet?

One of them would see what use Israel could make of it, another would use it for PIP assessments, and that’s assuming another one hasn’t already privatised it, or in Rachel’s case, ordered ice cubes instead of pineapple cubes for the urinal thingies.

Does anyone reading this now seriously believe that Starmer changed his mind because of a court ruling?

Starmer: once a transphobe, always a transphobe

Starmer is a politician, a shit one, granted, but a politician nonetheless. Starmer goes wherever he thinks he can find votes, and if that means adding poison to a debate that has already been made toxic by his corporate media pals, just to win over a few more right-wing dipshits, he will do so without a single fuck given for the trans community.

I know the type of people that Starmer wants to appeal to. They’re the ones that preach about “each to their own” but practice an entirely different approach.

My opinion is merely a tiny drop of water in a vast and bottomless ocean, and I absolutely hear every side of the argument, but I refuse to be brainwashed into thinking a trans woman is a danger to my wellbeing, because it is a load of old nonsense.

The Gender Recognition Act does not allow trans people to self-identify their gender and forces them to undergo invasive medical tests. For me, this is wrong, and I believe a transgender woman that has self-identified as a woman, is a woman.

Proper wrong’uns

In the year 2025, where a fucking idiot like Donald Trump can identify as the most powerful man on earth, I’m absolutely comfortable with people self-identifying their own gender.

It’s strange isn’t it? The left obsess over housing, health and community while the right obsess over transgender women, refugees and child abuse. What does that say about us as people?

My nan would call these people “proper wrong’uns”. She didn’t do left and right, just right and wrong. She also had a mouth like a fucking sewer, a trait that wasn’t passed down to me, thank fucking fuck.

I’m not usually one for praising celebrities. I find the entire celebrity culture utterly nauseating, particularly the types that are famous for absolutely nothing whatsoever, and even more so when they’re multimillionaire ex-footballers that have earned a chunk of their fortune through the wholly immoral TV licence fee.

But if Keir Starmer can change his mind, so can I.

Well done, Gary Lineker

Bloody well done, Gary Lineker. It’s not the first time I’ve praised the former Match of The Day host, and I suspect it won’t be the last.

Once upon a time, poor Gary was told off by Tracy Ann Doberman and Frances Barber for retweeting one of my tweets.

Doberman said to Mr Lineker:

Gary of all the many many people who led a Corbyn troll army to hate on me and [Rachel Riley] it was Swindon. She posted and RT some of the most vile abuse and whipped hate and racist lies. It caused pain. To see a hero like you legitimise her is difficult.

Oddly enough, I never retweeted any “vile abuse” towards either her or Riley, as tempting as it might seem. I never “whipped hate and racist lies”, and Mr Lineker didn’t legitimise me by retweeting a tweet highlighting the heroism of a 100-year-old British Muslim man that was walking laps of his garden to raise money for charity.

Fellow minor thesp, Frances Barber, managed to put down the bottle for long enough to tell the former England footballing legend:

Never RT Rachel Swindler Gary please.

LOL. I’ve never heard that one before.

So it is quite clear that Lineker is one of a few celebrities with a huge following that isn’t afraid to stick his own neck on the line to speak up for what is right.

Lineker quite rightly said the October Hamas-led attacks on Israel were “truly awful”, but the big truth bomb was still to follow:

But that’s not the full context because the full context starts way before October 7, doesn’t it.

This wasn’t a question, but a statement of fact.

BBC: never-ending bias

Lineker — who rightly compared the Tories’ anti-foreigner incitement in 2023 to the fascist propaganda of the 1930s — went on to openly accuse the BBC of “capitulating” to lobbyists, and he is right, because the BBC is anything but independent when it comes to coverage of Israel and Palestine.

The BBC’s editorial decisions have a long history of being influenced by pro-Israel lobbyists.

A fairly recent report from Owen Jones, based on interviews with more than a dozen current and former BBC journalists, revealed how senior figures from the BBC used to skew coverage in Israel’s favour, systematically devalue Palestinian lives, downplay Israeli war crimes, and as Mr Lineker rightly pointed out, erased historical context.

I’m the very first to grumble if a multimillionaire celebrity fails to use their privileged platform to raise awareness of the suffering of the Palestinian people, but in Mr Lineker’s case I think we should thank the bloke for having the balls to stand up to the Zionist propaganda machine.

The prime minister — said to be a former leading human rights lawyer — could learn a lot from people like Gary Lineker. Compassion, empathy and a basic grasp of reality are not traits to be ashamed of, and as you can see from a quick glance across the political spectrum, they are traits that are in desperately short supply.

Starmer: shifty U-turns continue apace

Shifty Starmer’s U-turn on how *he* defines a woman is just the latest populist attempt to grab a few more right-wing votes before the forthcoming local elections.

We’ve seen it all before.

Ask the People’s Vote campaigners. Ask WASPI women. Ask the people that he promised ‘Corbynism without Corbyn’. Ask the Labour members that he promised he would make “the moral case for socialism”. Ask millions and millions of disabled people. Honestly, this could go on for hours.

It wasn’t that long ago that Keir Starmer was standing on a boycott Israel platform, and calling for the abolition of the monarchy.

And now, Starmer would happily have you locked up if you call for a boycott of Israel and he would be even happier to give the sausage-fingered monarch a hand job under the Buckingham Palace dining table if it secured an X in the box from Camilla on polling day.

I think I’ll leave you with that disturbing thought…

Featured image via Rachael Swindon