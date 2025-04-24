A brand-new LGBTQ+ club night – “AMBI” – is set to launch in Bromley, South London on 2 May. The event, on the first Friday of every month at Bromley’s Cocktail Akademia, is shaping up to be a first for the borough – as for many years there has been no regular nightlife for the community.

However, it’s also different to many other nights across the capital as it is centring bi, pan, and queer people – and is founded by a lesbian, a bisexual man, and his straight partner – an ally of the community.

Plus, the organisers have said outright that they’re starting as they mean to go on, and that trans people can use “whatever fucking toilets they want”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBI (@ambi_nights)

AMBI: a new club night at Cocktail Akademia, Bromley

AMBI Nights is the creation of renowned DJ Kaspa and the Canary’s Nicola Jeffery and Steve Topple.

The name AMBI is an abbreviation of ‘ambisextrous’ – a term that was popular in the last century to describe people who were sexually fluid. The founders say that the night will be a positive and safe space for LGBTQ+ people to meet and party in the plush surroundings of Bromley’s Cocktail Akademia.

Spread across the Grade II listed yet modern venue, there’s a luxurious yet ambient cocktail bar with leather Chesterfield sofas and a vibrant private hire bar. Finally, a state-of-the-art nightclub occupies the basement, bringing West End glamour to South London. On 2 May AMBI’s resident DJ Kaspa will be playing the best in RnB, Afrobeats, Reggaeton, House, and UK Garage – along with old skool vibes and some new skool Brazilian Funk.

Meanwhile, the cocktail menu itself is one of the best south of the Thames. Plus, Cocktail Akademia’s friendly yet professional staff make sure every guest has the perfect evening.

London: back to what it should be

The club itself was founded by husband-and-wife team Deniss and Anastasija Petrova – who also own Cocktail Embassy in Crystal Palace. It’s the basement nightclub at Cocktail Akademia that will host AMBI – and Deniss and Anastasija said they are thrilled to be doing so.

Deniss said:

First of all, in an ideal world it shouldn’t really matter which country you come from, what ethnicity you are, what beliefs you hold, or if you’re LGBTQ+. But we live in the world that we do, which is full of hatred and insecurities. So, we have to support one another in any possible way we can. I think that we can create a truly amazing club night where people will just feel safe and will want to go out, without initially thinking… what if? Our view as a venue is that we’re really open to everyone: we’re a local, neighbourhood, independently-operated space where every single person that walks through our doors feels amazing, will be looked after, and served amazing drinks whilst dancing until the early hours of the morning. London needs to go back to being the London “that it used to be”.

No space? Make the space.

AMBI came about after conversations between DJ Kaspa, Nicola, and Steve over the limited space for queer women and bi/pan people in the capital. For example, through Kaspa’s own experience many bars and clubs either exploit women-centred nights or push them out altogether in favour of broader or male-focused events.

Similarly for bi, pan, and queer people, few nights exist on a regular basis. Moreover, the London scene is still majorly white-led, with few nights accommodating Black and brown queer people and their cultures.

But crucially, there is no LGBTQ+ scene in Bromley at all. The last permanent queer venue was the Star and Garter, which stopped being a dedicated space over 10 years ago.

On that basis DJ Kaspa (who is a lesbian), Nicola (who is straight), and Steve (who is bi and Nicola’s partner), decided to take matters into their own hands and launch their own club night.

So, as DJ Kaspa said:

I really believe an LGBTQ+ night is desperately needed in Bromley. I’ve never seen anything like this in all my years as a resident here. It will be amazing to have something on my doorstep that I’m also hosting – and I’m looking forward to seeing and partying with the queer community of South London.

AMBI: open for all

But for Nicola and Steve, there are personal reasons for launching AMBI Nights. Nicola said:

Steve and I have been together nearly ten years, and he’s always been open about his sexuality. I will never forget the first time we went to an LGBTQ+ party together. Everyone assumed that he was gay and that I was either a lesbian or his straight friend. People couldn’t believe that a straight woman was in a relationship with an openly bisexual man. Being straight but an ally to the community, I was surprised that our relationship still seemed so unusual to other LGBTQ+ people but knew I couldn’t be the only straight person in a relationship with someone who’s bisexual.

Steve said:

After talking to our friend and DJ Kaspa we realised that a safe space, specifically a club night, was needed – especially in South London So, we’ve created a club night that is welcoming for everyone in the community, as well as their allies. This is especially so for our trans siblings – who we want to see there and are welcome to use whatever fucking toilets they want.

AMBI Is launching on Friday 2 May from 10pm-4am. Tickets are £10 in advance and available here. Whilst Cocktail Akademia requires ID for entry, there is no age limit and no restrictions on clothing (apart from caps and hoods).

So, come as your fabulous selves. AMBI looks forward to seeing you there – and don’t forget to spread the word.

Featured image supplied