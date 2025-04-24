The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) has raised significant concerns regarding Canada’s assisted dying/suicide laws, specifically the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) scheme, which permits individuals experiencing “intolerable physical or psychological suffering” due to serious and incurable disabilities to seek assisted death.

The UNCRPD has called for the Canadian government to cease what it describes as the euthanisation of patients based on “negative, ableist perceptions” that undervalue the lives of disabled people.

UNCRPD slams Canada’s assisted suicide laws

The committee’s objections centre around the proposal to extend MAID to those whose only underlying medical condition is a mental illness by 2027. They assert that the current legislation perpetuates a harmful narrative that equates disability with suffering, ignoring the systemic issues such as inequality and discrimination that exacerbate the experiences of disabled people.

The UNCRPD’s statement highlights that the notion of “choice” posited by the government creates a misleading dynamic, effectively suggesting that ending one’s life can be a valid option for those facing disability-related challenges, rather than enhancing support systems that could alleviate suffering.

Evidence presented by the Ontario Office of the Chief Coroner indicates a troubling increase in the number of disabled people who are coerced into assisted suicide, prompting the UNCRPD to call for a reassessment of how the government addresses “systemic failures” in essential services such as accessible housing, healthcare, and employment support.

Krista Carr, CEO of Inclusion Canada, echoed these concerns during a recent conference, emphasising that the narrative around assisted suicide as a “choice” overlooks the desperation faced by many disabled people in obtaining necessary support.

Carr remarked that assisted suicide is currently being positioned as a preferable option for those trapped in challenging circumstances, where adequate care is unavailable, asserting that it is indeed “not a choice” for those truly in distress.

Implications in the UK

In the UK, the implications of similar legislation are being scrutinised ahead of the progression of Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Suicide Bill, which seeks to allow patients in England and Wales deemed terminally ill with a prognosis of six months or less to seek assisted suicide.

Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson has voiced her strong disapproval of this bill, warning that it could lead to the devaluation of disabled lives and create an environment where people feel coerced into viewing death as their “best” option – much like has happened in Canada.

During a session in October 2024, Grey-Thompson articulated her growing concerns as she examined the issue, particularly highlighting the rapid erosion of safeguards in other jurisdictions where similar laws have been enacted.

She recounted troubling comments she has received, such as, “If my life was like yours, I’d end it,” reflecting a societal undercurrent that could place further pressure on disabled people. This raised questions about the perceptions of disability and the future trajectory of support for those who may be struggling with their circumstances.

As the UK’s Assisted Suicide Bill moves towards Report Stage and Third Reading, it will present MPs with additional opportunities to reconsider the implications and moral ramifications of such legislation on the disabled community and the broader societal values it endorses.

With ongoing discussions surrounding assisted suicide and disability rights, the critical voice of those within the chronically ill and disabled community continues to advocate for a system prioritising support and equality over coercing people into death.

