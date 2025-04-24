Youth Demand supporters have taken to the streets once more to demand that the UK government impose a total trade embargo on Israel, and make the super rich and fossil fuel elite pay damages to communities and countries most harmed by fossil fuel burning.

Youth Demand: London Bridge is falling down

At 9:50am on Thursday 24 April, around 25 supporters of Youth Demand disrupted traffic at London Bridge South for around 12 minutes, departing after police arrived on the scene. The supporters could be seen holding signs which read ‘Stop Arming Israel’:

At around 10:55am the supporters regrouped at Kennington Road, disrupting traffic for around 20 minutes:

A Youth Demand Spokesperson said:

13 have been killed overnight and this morning, including children. The UK continues to support Israel’s genocide through arms sales, logistical support and reconnaissance. Our leaders are participating in this genocide because they believe there is a tactical advantage to having somewhere in the middle east that is aligned with ‘Western values’. That is why they say there needs to be a ceasefire, whilst doing nothing materially to change the situation in Palestine. What are our values worth when they are based on the theft of peoples’ land and the murder of innocent children?

One of those taking action is Fiona Moir from Bridport, who said:

I am so very upset and angry that my country is supporting Israel in its genocide of Palestinians. I am a peaceful law abiding citizen but the current situation in Gaza needs voices like mine to help express how many people in this country are feeling about Israel’s atrocities. Watching the daily death toll rise, especially of women and children, is like watching a present day holocaust, right in front of us! We can’t stand by and let this happen. Never again, means never again for anyone.

Israel continues its genocide

Overnight at least 13 people have been killed in Gaza including many women and children. Israel maintains its eight week blockade on food, medicine and aid entering Gaza, while continuing aerial attacks on homes and tent shelters. “The Gaza Strip is now likely facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the 18 months since the escalation of hostilities in October 2023,” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its latest situation update on April 23. [2]

Youth Demand said:

Young people will not accept these crimes against humanity and we will not be led by war criminals and arsonists. We cannot allow those in power to get away with facilitating the systematic annihilation of an entire culture. It’s time to take to the streets day after day and to demand better. Only sustained mass resistance can put an end to this genocide. Join us at youthdemand.org

