Thousands of women from the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaign have been warned about a dangerous rise in scams targeting them, exploiting their hopes for Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) compensation over changes to the state pension age.

Martin Lewis, a well-known BBC and ITV personality and financial expert, has sounded a stark “criminal” alert to those affected, urging caution and vigilance against these fraudulent schemes.

Angela Madden, chair of WASPI, spoke out about an “alarming spike” in scam attempts aimed at women penalised by the DWP in recent days.

The DWP hitting WASPI women – and now, scammers are to

Many of these women have faced a bewildering and unfair shift in their state pension age, which has left them exposed not just to financial uncertainty but now also to opportunistic criminals. Madden condemned those behind the scams, describing their behaviour as “nothing short of disgraceful”.

Scammers are reportedly operating sophisticated campaigns, often employing “psychologically-adept tactics” to trick women into handing over sensitive personal information or money. Martin Lewis made clear that these are not harmless nuisances but part of organised criminal gangs exploiting a new trend connected to pension compensation claims.

“Even if they’re not asking for money, they could be trying to take your information as part of a wider fraud,” Lewis warned. He added a crucial piece of advice:

Be incredibly careful, don’t click advertising or other links on social media, unless it is from a validated trusted source.

Lewis also pointed out that he does not endorse any advertisement or allowance of his name to be used for endorsements aside from his official site MoneySavingExpert.com. If information or offers appear elsewhere under his name, he said they are “very likely a scam”.

Google pushing scamming fake news

One unsettling example has come from Derbyshire, where a woman reported being asked to upload copies of her birth certificate and bank details through an online form—only to later realise she was dealing with a scammer.

The scammers attempt to prey on the urgency and distress of women who are still fighting for fair financial redress from the government’s pension reforms.

Angry headlines circulate false claims – which are then pushed by Google News – such as “DWP announces £3,000 compensation for 3.8 million WASPI women” or provide a “Martin Lewis WASPI Calculator” that lures women into giving away personal data. Or, there are headlines from the likes of Birmingham Live which lure people in with false promises:

Google has also been doing the same for other benefit claimants – like this ad for cost of living payments, which is fake news:

WASPI women: do NOT give your bank details out

Fran McSweeney, head of services at the charity Independent Age, also raised alarm over fraudulent emails being sent to affected women requesting bank details and birth documents.

McSweeney observed that such scams often take advantage of current news stories, turning deeply personal struggles into opportunities for criminal profit:

It’s concerning to hear that older women are being asked for their bank details and copies of their birth certificates by potential scammers.

She encouraged women not to rush into sharing information without fully verifying the source and to contact their bank immediately if they suspect they have fallen victim to fraud.

Angela Madden stressed that any official news or announcements about compensation will only ever come from the government and urged women to disregard all other claims from fake groups and websites.

The exploitation of WASPI women by these “opportunists” highlights the broader failings and the lack of clear, accessible support from the DWP and government.

Many of these women already face an uphill battle. The DWP decision to raise the state pension age without adequate support or compensation for those affected has caused distress and significant financial hardship. The recent surge in scams adds an additional layer of threat to a group already pushed to the margins.

This situation reveals the stark reality of how vulnerable women, especially those who are disabled or seeking financial security after years of working and contributing through national insurance, continue to be let down. Instead of receiving the promised justice and compensation, they are now battling fear and confusion sown by predatory criminal networks.

The DWP is to blame for the WASPI chaos

While official compensation has yet to be announced, WASPI’s call for fair treatment and DWP accountability remains untreated. Until clear and transparent action takes place, these vulnerable women must remain on high alert for a slew of fake offers and fraudulent activities that shamelessly prey on their situation.

The government and DWP failures to provide timely and effective help not only generates fertile ground for scammers but deepens the sense of abandonment for thousands of women deserving justice and dignity. As the spike in scams continues, there is a growing imperative for the authorities to issue clear, direct communication, ensuring that those affected are protected from further harm.

Women impacted by the pension changes are urged to seek information only from official government resources and organisations they trust. Protecting personal data and questioning any suspicious approaches is crucial in defending against the “organised criminal gangs” exploiting the lack of support and clarity currently faced by WASPI DWP claimants.

This wave of deceit targeting older women over a genuine, government-related issue sheds light on the wider problems stemming from the treatment of disabled people, benefit claimants, and jobseekers in the UK.

The current DWP failures leave the most vulnerable exposed, reinforcing calls for much-needed reform and genuine support rather than exploitation and neglect.

Featured image via the Canary