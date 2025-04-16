The battle over compensation for the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) is gaining momentum as the group continues to rally support for a £2,950 payout from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Undeterred by the government’s previous reluctance to address historic injustices affecting their pensions, WASPI women are vowing to continue their fight. Having already launched a legal campaign, they’ve now smashed their crowdfunding target for this. So, WASPI has extended the amount – and are asking for more support.

Women Against State Pension Inequality: smashing the crowdfunder

The WASPI campaign, which has garnered significant attention and support, aims to rectify what it sees as unfair treatment during the phased rise of the state pension age for women born in the 1950s. This movement has amplified in response to a report by the Ombudsman last year, which suggested that women should be compensated for the lack of communication regarding these changes.

The latest update from the WASPI team reveals that they have successfully raised an impressive £183,000 through crowdfunding efforts. This financial backing is crucial as it allows them to engage legal representation while simultaneously seeking a cost cap order from the court.

A spokesperson for the campaign expressed their intent clearly, stating:

This is a line in the sand. We’ve had enough of being brushed off. We’re now armed with the funds to take this all the way to court.

The organisation has adjusted its fundraising target to £230,000 to ensure they can sustain their legal challenge, especially given the complexities involved in obtaining cost protection.

In their crowdfunding update, WASPI noted:

We need costs protection to continue with our case, especially as the Government has not even put a figure on what it will demand that we pay if our case is unsuccessful.

DWP digs its hells in over WASPI women

The DWP, with a substantial annual budget of over £275 billion, has been met with criticism for its handling of this issue. Critics argue that the lack of resolution and the ongoing challenges faced by many women who had counted on their state pensions signal a serious failure by the government to uphold its responsibilities.

In light of this, WASPI is advancing its position with a request for the High Court to declare that the government’s refusal to award compensation is “vitiated by irrationality and/or an absence of cogent reasons”.

The ongoing silence and delay in action from the DWP have only intensified the frustrations of the WASPI women, many of whom have reportedly faced financial hardships since the changes to their pension entitlements were introduced. Moreover, the Labour Party’s previous pledge to compensate the women has now fallen by the wayside – furthering WASPI anger.

The campaign’s spokesperson reiterated:

We will report back on what we intend to do once we have read and digested the defence and discussed it with our legal team.

As the case moves forward, the sentiment among WASPI supporters is one of determination and resilience. They believe that their cause is just and are prepared to take the fight to the very highest legal forums to achieve the compensation they feel they are owed.

Women Against State Pension Inequality vs the DWP: we know who’s right

The solidarity and financial backing from the community highlight the significant public support for the women affected by the fallout of the pension reform policy.

These developments underline a pivotal moment not just for Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), but also for many women across the UK who have faced changes to their financial security in retirement.

The ongoing saga serves as a stark reminder of the struggles that benefit claimants and older people can face in navigating the complexities of government policy and support systems.

As the situation evolves, all eyes will be on the ongoing legal proceedings and the government’s proposed defense.

The WASPI women, equipped with renewed resolve and community support, prepare to take their fight to court, signalling that this issue is far from being resolved.

The stakes remain high, with significant implications not only for the claimants involved but for the wider perceptions of governmental accountability in the face of financial policy changes.

