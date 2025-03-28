In a critical moment for the future of millions of women across the UK, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn introduced a private member’s bill aimed at addressing the compensation claims of the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners. It highlights a growing discontent regarding the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) handling of an issue that has affected some 3.6 million women born in the 1950s.

It is called the Women’s State Pension age (Ombudsman report and compensation scheme) Bill was on the list to be debated today, Friday 28 March.

Yet because of other business, the bill failed to secure any time to be debated. It is now unclear how the bill will proceed.

DWP pensions scandal: WASPI bill before parliament

Flynn has been vocally pressing for the Labour Party and the DWP to guarantee that his bill receives the attention it requires to ensure fair compensation for the affected WASPI women.

Speaking on the matter, Flynn said:

With the WASPI compensation bill due before parliament today, it is essential that the Labour government ensures adequate parliamentary time so that MPs can vote to pass this bill and give WASPI women the fair and fast compensation they deserve.

Flynn’s stern words are a direct critique of Labour’s recent actions, accusing them of breaking pre-election promises.

The bill comes in the wake of a damning report into the DWP pensions scandal from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) released last March, which called for compensation between £1,000 and £2,950 per claimant. This recommendation aimed to rectify the injustices faced by women whose state pension age was raised by the DWP without proper communication or consideration of the societal impact.

Despite Labour’s admissions of maladministration by the previous Conservative government, the party has yet to deliver any form of compensation, leading to allegations of betrayal from those who once supported the campaign.

Scotland: 330,000 women affected

A striking fact stands out in this debate: the House of Commons Library’s analysis indicates that more than 330,000 women in Scotland alone have been adversely impacted by the changes, drawing attention to a nationwide crisis that demands immediate redress.

Yet, the Labour government and DWP are accused of stalling progress on the issue. This ignited fears among WASPI advocates that Keir Starmer may intentionally obstruct the passage of the compensation bill by failing to allocate adequate parliamentary time. Now, it seems that fear has come true.

All this comes as WASPI women begin a legal challenge against the government and the DWP over the issue.

Critics of the current Labour leadership have pointed to past statements from prominent MPs. Starmer himself had promised “fair and fast compensation” for WASPI women before entering office, a pledge that now seems to hang in the balance.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner previously affirmed that the DWP had “failed women born in the 1950s,” stating:

They stole their pensions. We’ve said we’ll right that injustice.

These once fervent assurances now stand in stark contrast to the perceived inaction from within Labour’s ranks.

The DWP: betrayal after betrayal

Just earlier this year, Flynn’s proposal passed its first reading with a unanimous vote of 105 MPs in favour. However, Labour MPs were whipped to abstain, creating a rift within the party over which side to take on this contentious DWP issue.

Among those indicating their support for Flynn’s bill were Scottish Labour MP Brian Leishman, along with nine other Labour MPs, demonstrating that dissent exists even within Labour in regards to the party’s current stance.

With mounting pressure on Labour to act decisively, Flynn’s comments challenge both the government, DWP, and party leaders directly:

I urge Anas Sarwar, and Scottish Labour MPs, to join with the SNP in backing the bill to finally deliver compensation, instead of betraying these women yet again.

His passionate plea reflects the sentiment shared by claimants and advocates across the UK, who are tired of empty words from governments and the DWP, and are seeking substantive action.

Yet on 28 March, parliament failed to give Flynn’s bill the time it needed to force the DWP to act. It is just another betrayal of millions of women by Labour.

