Donald Trump’s administration has made the outrageous decision to withdraw from the United Nations’ Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, an initiative aimed at addressing the effects of climate change.

The Fund, established in 2022, is the first effort designed to have wealthier nations compensate countries that suffer from the impacts of greenhouse gas pollution.

By pulling out, the US has stepped back from its obligations to manage the harm caused by its extensive emissions.

The US: zero accountability – more so under Donald Trump

The Loss and Damage Fund is seen as a crucial attempt to ensure that the nations responsible for historical pollution contribute to the recovery and resilience of those affected.

According to a report by the American Friends Service Committee, the 25 wealthy nations that agreed to support the Fund account for nearly half of all carbon dioxide emissions over many centuries. These nations, often benefiting from industrialisation, are now faced with the responsibility of helping others deal with the consequences of climate change.

Since its inception, the Fund has relied heavily on US involvement. It has had a controlling influence, with the authority to appoint the head of the Fund’s host institution, the World Bank, which has led to concerns about the US position in decision-making processes.

Moreover, during negotiations, the US advocated for contributions from wealthy nations to be classified as voluntary, a suggestion that critics argue undermines the obligation to support affected countries.

The biggest emitter (and Biden was little better)

Historically, the US holds the title of the largest cumulative emitter of carbon dioxide via fossil fuels, with an estimated 432 billion tons released from 1800 to 2023, which translates to approximately 24% of total global emissions.

In stark contrast, the Biden administration committed a mere $17.5 million to the Loss and Damage Fund, representing only about 2.4% of the estimated financial needs for addressing global climate crisis impacts. This limited contribution has been met with criticism, especially as representatives from developing nations argue that at least $100 billion annually is necessary to support those affected by climate-related disasters.

Independent estimates suggest that up to $395 billion is required each year for effective aid.

The withdrawals and minimal pledges from the US leave a troubling gap in funding.

It has been reported that under the Biden administration, the US has only contributed roughly $0.04 for every 1,000 tons of CO2 pollution produced historically—placing it last among the top ten emitters contributing to the Fund.

Trump: fuck the Global South

Now, Trump’s withdrawal indicates a shift towards a complete abandonment of financial responsibility for climate-related damages, highlighting ongoing tensions between the Global North and South regarding accountability in the climate crisis.

This situation underscores the broader conversation about how historical pollution by wealthy countries has impacted nations in the Global South, who often bear the brunt of climate change consequences. The challenge remains for the international community to ensure equity in climate action and aid, addressing both the past and present responsibilities.

Featured image via the Canary