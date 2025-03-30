If Nye Bevan was turning in his grave during the Blair years, it won’t be very long before he goes full Lazarus and rises up from it to chase Keir Starmer through the streets of Whitehall. “No attempt at ethical or social seduction can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for that red Tory, refugee-hating, DWP-cutting bastard, Starmer. So far as I am concerned, he is lower than a snail’s gonads”

Or something like that.

Starmer: another indefensible week

This past week has been another brutal, self-inflicted car crash for Keir Starmer’s pretend Labour Party government.

A £2.2 billion increase in defence spending — partially funded by cuts to international aid — is an abhorrent move by an abhorrent chancellor.

Pretending to be an economist is one thing, but pretending an entire nation will benefit from an arms proliferation is just plain dishonest.

“As defence spending rises, I want the whole country to feel its benefits”, said Rachel Reeves.

What does she *really* mean by “benefit”? Perhaps we will see armed quadcopters and drones chasing disabled people around the streets to see if they’re fit for work? (More on the DWP later).

They could live-stream it on the government’s social media feeds, and GBeebies News.

‘Can’t Work, Won’t Work, Get Shot’, presented by Jeremy Clarkson and Priti Patel, sponsored by Elbit Systems.

Let’s spell this out in simple terms, free of media hyperbole, client journalism, and long fluffy words that mean less than fuck all to most of us.

International aid is, in part, used to provide humanitarian relief for the victims of war and genocide. The vile monstrosity, Reeves, is slashing this money to create further victims of war and genocide.

Will somebody please make this make some sort of fucking sense? Reeves is supposed to be a Labour chancellor, not Gideon Osborne in a fucking expensive frock.

I cannot contain my disgust with this corrupted, bought-and-paid-for, arms lobbyists wet dream of a government

How can any sensible individual take a glance at the scenes of utter devastation in Gaza and not be angered and horrified? Not Reeves. She wants in on the action

Why do they call it the “defence” budget anyway? The only dangerous, malignant force attacking Britain is the Labour Party. We need defending from these murderous maniacs, first and foremost.

Reeves: out of her depth, and out of her mind

Chancellor Reeves would be out of her depth in a birdbath containing a drop of pigeon phlegm, and if you need solid proof of that you need look no further than her claim that Labour’s proposed cuts would slash £5 billion from the welfare budget.

All it needed was someone that was able to use a calculator and this £5 billion suddenly became £3.4 billion, cementing Rachel Reeves’ place in history as the first Labour chancellor that couldn’t even kill off disabled people without screwing it up.

This was the perfect opportunity for Reeves to step forward and say…

“Comrades, I apologise, I have got this so very wrong. Disabled people do not deserve to bear the brunt of my growth-halving plans. Instead, we will be the Labour government that introduces the Musk and Zuckerberg Tax, ensuring those with the broadest shoulders carry the heaviest burden. Yes, I am the red Liz Truss, I am a nuclear-grade numpty, and I resign”.

Back in the real world, the most evil government of my lifetime soon found another way of stamping on the faces of chronically ill and disabled people.

One anonymous Labour MP said, “this assault on disabled people and those in need of support is nothing short of sadistically cruel”.

Another, Kim Johnson, described the benefits barbarity as “Austerity 2.0”.

This is their own fucking government they’re talking about.

The stench still isn’t enough for the Labour Party brownnosers

Kim Johnson might score a few brownie points with her constituents in Liverpool, but if she wants to be taken seriously she should resign from the Labour Party in horror and disgust.

Is the lure of the money and the access to power really worth anything more than a permanently stained conscience and the blood of the disabled people of Britain, dripping from your grasping hands, Ms Johnson?

Perhaps she can provoke the ridiculously named “Socialist Campaign Group” into listing a few names on a sheet of crisp A4 sheet of paper? That’s bound to bring Starmer’s pathetic excuse of a Labour government to its crooked knees, right?

There are no socialists in the Labour Party. No true socialist could possibly sit in a Parliamentary Labour Party meeting, nodding along to discussions of state-administered death and denying pensioners of warmth.

No true socialist can be a part of a government that attempts to profit from the currency of fear and hate so freely as this hideous bunch of ghouls.

Whatever happened to political integrity? Did compassion and decency pack its own bags, back in 2019?

Reeves claimed she is “proud” of what Labour has achieved in nine months. She should be ashamed, embarrassed and forced out of office. There is no pride to be found in wilfully killing off sick and disabled people, unless you really are an emotionless psychopath.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation had a look at Reeves’ master class in democide and concluded that the average family will now be £750 a year worse off by 2029.

Starmer: business as usual

Proud, you say?

Labour doesn’t have to follow this reckless and cruel policy, austerity isn’t a necessity. A simple 2% levy on assets over £10 million — which would be paid by some 20,000 multi-millionaires — would raise up to £24 billion, every single year.

If this 2% tax was in place now, UK billionaires would still have seen their personal wealth soar by an average of £141 million each — a total of nearly £7.5 billion combined — since this time last year.

Isn’t this enough for anyone to ‘scrape by’?

Tell me, Labour voters, how many of you actually voted to plunge 250,000 extremely impoverished and vulnerable people — including 50,000 children — into relative poverty? Or rather, official figures suggest the number is closer to 400,000.

How many of you voted for the two-child benefit cap? What about the winter fuel allowance? That also hit disabled people the hardest, as it goes.

Remember, Keir Starmer’s Labour came in under the mantra of ‘change for the better’, not ‘business as usual’.

Featured image via Rachael Swindon