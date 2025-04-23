Israel has a long record of attacking hospitals and health workers, against international law. But following the recent scandal over the apartheid state’s murder of “at least 15 Palestinian medics and rescue workers”, the mainstream media is still covering for the war criminals.

‘Israel says’ is not journalism

Only Israel could shoot 15 paramedics, bury them in mass graves, crush their ambulances, lie about the entire thing, and then label it a “misunderstanding.” This isn’t just a massacre—it’s a chilling reminder of how power distorts truth and dehumanizes lives. https://t.co/Sco73gfXip — Ahmed Eldin | احمد الدين (@ASE) April 20, 2025

As author Assal Rad insisted:

“Israel says” is not journalism

And that is especially the case when it:

is currently committing genocide and repeatedly lied about this specific horrific war crime

By prioritising Israeli comments, she stressed, Western mainstream media outlets are:

helping to coverup the deliberate slaughter of Palestinian MEDICS.

Only propagandists describe genocidal war criminals murdering health workers as “professional failures”

Israel’s prime minister is an internationally wanted war criminal. And numerous genocide experts have long accused the settler-colonial power of committing genocide in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territory whose highly concentrated population it had previously isolated with a brutal blockade that turned the strip into “the world’s largest open-air prison”.

Nonetheless, the mainstream media continues to platform the apartheid state’s propaganda, allowing the framing of a despicable war crime as a ‘professional failure’. Despite humanitarian organisations rejecting this assessment, outlets from the BBC to the New York Times, Reuters to AP put the phrase front and centre.

Countless footage from the genocide in Gaza has shown what retired British army officer Charlie Herbert previously called a lack of professionalism from the Israeli occupation forces. Referring to some footage in Al Jazeera‘s damning documentary Investigating war crimes in Gaza, Herbert said:

These videos don’t show a professional army. They show an army that, at times, appears to almost completely lack any self-discipline, to a point where one thinks it’s not just personal lack of discipline, it’s an Institutional lack of discipline.

So ‘unprofessional’ certainly could be one way to describe Israel’s army. But genocide is not an accident. It’s not a failure on Israel’s part. It has been a conscious decision. As Amnesty International said in December 2024:

Our research reveals that, for months, Israel has persisted in committing genocidal acts, fully aware of the irreparable harm it was inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza.

So mainstream journalists allowing the words ‘professional’ or ‘failure’ to describe one of Israel’s many, many war crimes since 2023 is at best incompetence, and at worst propaganda.

Shame on them all for laying cover for Israel

We must stand up to the constant attempts to normalise grotesque war crimes, and demand an end to propaganda press releases on behalf of Israeli war criminals. So send complaints, boycott the outlets responsible, and support independent media. Because we can’t allow this to continue.

Featured image via screengrab