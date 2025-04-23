It’s that time of year when honey bee swarms start taking flight across the UK. Swarming is usually limited to a couple of months, but many may not survive without the public’s help.

It’s why the British Beekeepers Association (BBKA) is urging the public to support it in its campaign to safely rehome populations of the important pollinator.

Rehoming the honey bee: the Swarm Savers initiative

The UK charity has launched its annual Swarm Savers initiative. Thousands of trained beekeepers across the country will be on standby to safely rescue and rehome honey bee swarms completely free of charge.

While swarming is a natural and vital part of a honey bee colony’s life cycle, up to 80% of swarms perish if they don’t find a suitable home. The statistic underscores the urgency of public awareness and support.

With the growing threat of the yellow-legged Asian hornet – a predator that can decimate honey bee colonies – supporting the survival and safe rehoming of these swarms has never been more important.

Commenting on the situation, Diane Drinkwater, chair of the BBKA said:

There’s something truly magical about witnessing a honey bee swarm. It’s how a colony reproduces; a natural marvel where thousands of bees work together to protect their queen and find a new home. But without help, many never make it.

What should you do if you see a swarm?

Stay calm. Despite the noise and size, swarming honey bees are usually docile. Their main focus is protecting their queen and not hurting humans.

Keep a safe distance and do not attempt to move or destroy the swarm.

Correctly identify whether it is a honey bee swarm – if you’re unsure, take a clear photo and contact a BBKA swarm collector. You can find identification resources here.

Use the BBKA’s interactive Swarm Map to locate a local volunteer swarm collector.

Drinkwater added:

We know many people are fascinated or concerned by swarms but by knowing what to do, we can all help honey bees and make sure they’re around for generations to come.

Honey bees are the only insect to swarm in the UK and the BBKA beekeepers are unable to help with the removal of the nests of any of the other more than 250 species of bees found in the UK.

Featured image via the Canary