Britain’s leading charity representing hobbyist beekeepers has responded to new evidence raising significant questions about the composition of blended honey samples imported to the UK and sold at supermarket retailers. That is – shelves are awash with fake honey.

Fake honey: it’s case of where ISN’T it being sold

In a recent authenticity test, 96% of samples of imported honey from supermarkets were found to be ‘atypical’ for honey, compared to 100% of UK beekeeper samples that were deemed ‘typical’.

The Honey Authenticity Network UK (HAN UK) sent 30 honey samples for testing last month, with 24 out of the 25 jars of imported fake honey not meeting the required standards.

All five of the samples sent from UK beekeepers passed the test, as well as one supermarket honey, which was also British honey. The test was carried out at The Celvia research institute in Estonia. Celvia has developed a DNA Metagenomic test in which the composition of samples is compared against a database of more than 500 genuine, not fake, honey.

Diane Drinkwater, chair of the British Beekeepers Association – which has a membership of nearly 30,000 beekeepers across England and Wales – said she was ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ at the outcome of the results, adding:

Our members are small, local producers of artisan honey. Whilst the amounts that they can produce each year will vary due to the seasonable nature of the product, our methods of extraction are unique, and each jar will have its own distinct flavour and texture. We will continue to champion the benefits of local honey in an era of increasing debate over the composition of imported honey sold in the UK.

According to the International Trade Centre, the UK imported an average of 50,917 tonnes of honey in 2023, of which 39,405 tons were from China.

A growing scandal

Jars and bottles of honey can be bought off the shelf for as little as 69p, but often feature a blend of products from a number of different countries – making them fake. Honey adulteration can take many forms, with one of the most common methods being to bulk out honey with cheap syrups made from corn, rice, and other crops.

These new results follow similar outcomes from imported honey samples in Europe, with 80% of samples from Germany, 62% of samples from Finland, and 100% of samples from Austria failing the same test.

Lynne Ingram, British Beekeepers Association Honey Ambassador and Chair of the Honey Authenticity Network UK said of the fake honey scandal:

It is disappointing that yet again, samples of cheap imported honeys in UK supermarkets have been found to be ‘atypical’ for genuine honey. All British honeys in the tests were found to be genuine. The lack of appropriate monitoring, testing and enforcement by UK government has led to the UK being flooded with cheap honey, much of it from China. Consumers wanting authentic honey are advised to be guided by price as very cheap honey is unlikely to be genuine; to read labels carefully and choose honeys that are not a blend. Ideally buy British honey. We would also call on more UK supermarkets to stock British honey.

Featured image via the Canary