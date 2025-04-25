To mark World Day for Animals in Laboratories on 24 April, “scientists” performed “procedures” similar to those conducted on primates on a restrained human “subject”, who had his head shaved, “cut open,” and fitted with an “electrode” before being force-fed “drugs” via a feeding tube, dosed with eyedrops and “had blood taken” with a syringe:

Why? To expose the horror millions of animals endure in British laboratories.

⚠️ This shocking stunt stopped people in their tracks. pic.twitter.com/uoC1tLGFZc — PETA UK (@PETAUK) April 24, 2025

However, it was actually a protest at parliament by campaign group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA):

PETA: stop experiments on animals

The demonstration took place in front of a banner with a message reading, “Call it science, and you can get away with murder!” instructing the government to end experiments on animals:

This is the latest action in PETA’s campaign asking for a government-led roadmap to phase out all experiments:

In June, the Labour Party released its manifesto, pledging to work towards phasing out testing on animals and to “partner with scientists, industry, and civil society” to achieve this goal.

PETA is calling on the party to adopt the Research Modernisation Deal, a six-step strategy to end all animal experimentation.

“Every year, millions of mice, rats, fish, primates, dogs, monkeys, rabbits, and other animals are caged, subjected to physical and psychological torment, and killed in unreliable experiments that do little to advance human health,” says PETA Senior Science Policy Manager Dr Julia Baines. “PETA is calling on the government to honour its commitment to end all experiments on animals: stop wasting money and lives on archaic animal experimentation and switch to kind, cutting-edge methods that actually help people.”

In 2023, more than 2.6 million animals were bled, poisoned, deprived of food, isolated, mutilated, or otherwise subjected to psychological suffering and physical pain in British laboratories. Millions more were bred and discarded as “surplus” because, for example, they were not of the desired sex or lacked certain disease characteristics.

PETA points out that Every Animal Is Someone and is urging the public to ask the government to engage directly with animal protection groups to create a roadmap for ending experiments on animals.

