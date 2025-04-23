In most workplaces, the standard playbook for boosting morale still involves some combination of warm Prosecco, a dusty function room, and an awkward icebreaker game. It’s that, or the roped off area of a noisy bar, complete with sticky floor and shouting into ears.

While the after-work social has long been seen as the go-to solution for team bonding, its effectiveness is increasingly under question, particularly in an era of hybrid working, a shift in prioritising work-life balance, and a focus on inclusivity.

The truth is, many employees would rather receive something thoughtful in the post than spend a Thursday night politely laughing at their manager’s quiz round. And businesses that are listening to that shift are turning to an increasingly welcome alternative: gifts for colleagues.

Specifically, employee gifts that are well-considered, personal, ethical, and delivered directly to the recipient’s door.

To put it another way, businesses should consider whether their employees would prefer to enjoy a nice bottle of fizz and some fair-trade chocolate at home on a Friday evening, rather than navigating public transport only to end up being jostled around in a noisy bar with people half their age. As a remote worker in my mid forties, I’d certainly prefer the former.

Corporate Gifting: Not Just for Clients

For years, corporate gifting was almost exclusively reserved for clients and high-value prospects. But as companies increasingly focus on retention, wellbeing, and internal culture, gifts for work colleagues have become a powerful tool in the engagement toolkit.

When done well, a gift – no matter how modest – offers more than a treat. It conveys appreciation, thoughtfulness, and acknowledgement. It doesn’t require an RSVP, childcare, or extroversion. It just arrives, sits on a desk or doorstep, and says: We value you.

However, it’s important not to fall into the usual trap of sending junk. Nobody enjoys receiving a pointless gift that will end up in landfill next week (think of those Secret Santa isles that are now a mainstay in Supermarkets, selling junk from a keyboard hover to a mini shopping trolley). Great employee gifts must be personal, uplifting, and a treat.

What type of gifts for work colleagues should you choose?

Take WellBox, for example – a UK-based provider of curated corporate gift boxes that has been receiving a lot of praise in the media recently. WellBox is focused on sustainability, joy and simplicity. Businesses can choose from scores of different themes. One employee gift box might include artisan snacks, herbal teas, journals, candles, or self-care items.

The great thing about WellBox, is that each gift for a colleague supports a local charity, such as a mental health charity, or a meal at a foodbank. This means that even the most cynical or hardened gift recipient cannot fail to be softened by the sentiment.

Yes, this sounds like an enormous plug, but a company I work for has used WellBox as part of both client and staff engagement efforts – and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

All of my colleagues loved the gifts, but it was extra special to those living a long distance from the office, remote workers, and those who aren’t normally social animals (or just don’t enjoy the pubs and clubs scene).

Why Socials Fall Short

There’s nothing inherently wrong with team socials. For some, they’re a highlight. But the reality is, many employees attend out of obligation, not enthusiasm. From accessibility challenges to personality differences, traditional events often exclude rather than include.

In today’s society, mishaps and missteps are sometimes best avoided in the absence of alcohol fuelled team socials. For instance, one person’s inhibitions being considerably lowered, can cause all sorts of HR headaches.

In contrast, well-chosen gifts for colleagues avoid those pitfalls. It requires no time commitment, no transport, and no pressure. It meets people where they are – literally and emotionally.

During the Covid pandemic, employee gifts really took off as companies wanted to show appreciation in the absence of a ‘work night out’. They had to think outside of the box, and I still remember the pleasure of receiving a cocktail in the post.

The Psychology of Thoughtful Gifts for Colleagues

There’s science behind the smiles. Research into workplace motivation consistently shows that recognition and appreciation fuel performance and satisfaction. Tangible gifts – particularly when unexpected – activate a deeper sense of value and belonging. They are often more memorable than another team social (which often merges into the others over time – especially when alcohol is involved).

Unlike cash bonuses or performance awards, which can feel transactional, gifts for colleagues have an emotional element. They humanise the employer-employee relationship. They say: we noticed, we thought of you, we care.

A Modern Tool for Modern Teams

As workplaces become more flexible, distributed and diverse (teams even working across borders), the tools we use to build culture must evolve. That doesn’t mean ditching social events entirely – but it does mean rethinking what inclusive appreciation looks like.

If nothing else, mixing things up a bit stops your employee appreciation from becoming boring and predictable, and ultimately unappreciated.

In our own business, we’ve found that thoughtful and ethical gifts for colleagues don’t just boost morale – they create strong bonds between employee and employer. They soften the edges of a high-pressure campaign, offer small moments of calm, and leave a lasting impression that outlives a glass of wine at the pub.

And in a world where people remember how you made them feel – not what you said after a few glasses of wine – impressions count.