In a recent development from Washington, Donald Trump has become the subject of intense speculation regarding his notable weight loss, sparking discussions about his potential use of Ozempic. According to the Daily Beast’s exclusive coverage in their newsletter the Swamp, Trump’s physical transformation has caught the attention of both medical experts and political insiders. Maybe it’s actually Ozempic that’s on Trump’s dinner menu?

Trump taking Ozempic? Why not?

At the age of 78, the president’s “glow up” is officially credited by his physician Sean Barbabella to an “active lifestyle” and frequent golfing victories. However, close observers and health specialists express scepticism about such explanations fully accounting for the dramatic change. Trump’s weight reportedly dropped from an unofficial 254 lbs to an official 224 lbs, marking a 12 percent loss in body weight — a shift considered unusually rapid for lifestyle modifications alone.

Dr. Lisa Oldson, an expert in obesity medicine, expressed doubts to the Swamp about the possibility of such swift weight loss without medical aid. She stated, “Most people don’t lose [weight] that fast without meds,” adding that significant drops, such as 30 to 100 pounds, are often linked to newer pharmaceutical treatments known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, serve to assist patients with diabetes and obesity by moderating appetite and improving metabolism – patients like Trump.

Similarly, dietitian Dr. Carolyn Williams of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, acknowledged the likelihood that Trump’s weight loss involved GLP-1 drugs but noted that these medications often come with side effects that make users feel unwell — a condition seemingly absent in Trump’s current public appearances.

While Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, dismissed these claims entirely, asserting to The Swamp that his “peak physical and mental condition” results from his “strenuous schedule working 20 hours per day, his exercise on the golf course, and his diet courtesy of the exceptional White House chefs,” this narrative does little to explain the broader political context.

Ozempic for Trump, but not for you

Notably, despite Trump’s personal possible benefit from such medications — which can cost upwards of $1,200 per month — his political stance took a turn this month when he scrapped former president Joe Biden’s proposal to cover obesity drugs under Medicare.

This plan aimed to make these potentially life-changing medicines accessible to millions of Americans at a time when obesity rates are soaring across the Global North. Trump’s decision to block the initiative fits a wider pattern of budget cuts and austerity measures targeting social welfare, even as he enjoys the privileges his wealth affords.

The controversy deepens with the presence of Dr. Mehmet Oz, freshly appointed head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who has a history of promoting dubious weight-loss products, including one that was scientifically discredited and had its research paper retracted. This juxtaposition highlights the ongoing disconnect between commercial interests, political power, and public health – a chasm often experienced by populations in the Global South while wealthy elites engage in health trends and treatments inaccessible to many.

Billionaire narcissists don’t see what the rest of us see when they look in the mirror

Elon Musk, another billionaire frequently in the limelight for his reliance on GLP-1 drugs, has voiced on social media the urgent need to make these medications affordable to the public. The contrast between Musk’s calls and Trump’s rejection of public funding for these drugs underscores a broader crisis where those with resources prioritise their own health advantages while the wider population bears the brunt of systemic neglect.

As this political saga unfolds, it vividly displays how the personal health choices and political manoeuvres of Trump reflect not just individual concerns but larger structural inequalities.

The president’s continued participation in elite pursuits like golf, alongside his refusal to extend vital health benefits, raises stark questions about the priorities of leadership touted as “making America great again” while ignoring the health crises affecting most of its people.

For now, Trump’s slimmer figure is a striking symbol of growing global disparities shaped by politics and profit.

