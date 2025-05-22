Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Thursday May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars trines the Moon today, and you’re ready to charge, Aries. But don’t let your revolutionary zeal burn out by lunchtime. You’re not obligated to fight every battle solo—collective action is your new superpower. Challenge the office cult of urgency: nobody needs that memo right now. Be bold, but strategic. Punch up, not across. And maybe don’t yell at the barista; the real enemy wears a lanyard and pockets stock options.

Taurus ♉

With Venus in your 2nd house, your relationship with money is under the stars’ scrutiny, Taurus. That doesn’t mean budgeting apps—it means asking why Jeff Bezos exists. Seek pleasure today, but on your terms. Capitalism wants you exhausted and guilty for resting. Fight back by luxuriating in the longest, most defiant bath you can draw. Bonus points for refusing to explain why you’re “off the clock.”

Gemini ♊

Mercury in Taurus is slowing your usual rapid-fire wit, Gemini—but that’s good. Take time to gather receipts before you read your boss to filth. Your words have power; use them to name the system, not scapegoat your coworkers. Today, consider an old-school leaflet drop or a spicy tweetstorm. Or just start a rumor that the CEO is a lizard. The cosmos encourages creative mischief.

Cancer ♋

The Moon sextiles Uranus today, and you’re feeling emotionally electric, Cancer. Empathy doesn’t mean tolerating toxic work cultures. You don’t have to “hold space” for the guy who uses “synergy” unironically. Use your deep intuition to spot exploitation masquerading as team spirit. Today is excellent for quietly pulling people aside and planting seeds of revolution. You’re not just caring—you’re organising with love.

Leo ♌

The Sun squares Saturn, Leo, and that’s giving you Big Disobedience Energy. Someone’s trying to dim your light with performative professionalism. Resist. You’re not a brand, you’re a beacon. Radiate leadership where it matters—organise the lunch break walkout, advocate for the intern, call out the toxic positivity in the Slack channel. Capitalism hates a Leo who realises their glow doesn’t belong to the market.

Virgo ♍

Jupiter is giving you a magnifying glass today, Virgo—perfect for spotting flaws in the system. But be careful not to turn that lens on yourself. You are not the problem. Your inbox tyranny is. Delegate, delete, and demand justice. If the workplace crumbles without your constant oversight, maybe the system was broken to begin with. Create order through resistance, not perfection.

Libra ♎

Libra, Venus is whispering: aesthetics are not neutral. You’ve always known how to curate beauty—now apply that talent to dismantling harmful narratives. Ask why every workplace mural looks like a cult recruitment poster. Channel your love of symmetry into balancing the scales of justice. Today, reject false harmony. Call out the passive-aggressive “just circling back” types with radical grace.

Scorpio ♏

With Pluto retrograde, Scorpio, you’re deep in reflection—and maybe vengeance. Don’t suppress it. Channel it. Unearth the buried truths at work. Who’s funding what? Where’s that diversity budget actually going? Today is ideal for slow-burning, long-haul transformation. Your power lies in secrecy and precision. Plant seeds of disruption where they’ll bloom months from now. But maybe wait on the blackmail—Mercury is still moody.

Sagittarius ♐

The Moon fuels your quest for meaning, Sagittarius. You’re questioning why we even have jobs, and frankly, you’re right to. Wander in thought, roam in rebellion. Today’s perfect for downloading 12 radical books you’ll half-finish—but that counts! Be wary of becoming the group’s unappointed guru. You’re not here to inspire compliance with a revolutionary twist. You’re here to help folks leave the building.

Capricorn ♑

Capricorn, you’re ruled by Saturn, and today Saturn demands structure—but that doesn’t mean status quo. Build systems that free people, not ones that measure their souls by quarterly earnings. You’ve got an inner architect for utopia. Use it. But don’t confuse overworking with meaningful action. You’re allowed to disengage from the grind. You’re not a machine—you’re the one who could redesign it.

Aquarius ♒

The Sun harmonizes with your ruler Uranus, Aquarius, giving you a visionary edge in this horoscope. Your ideas might sound wild to some—co-ops, degrowth, free transit—but the stars say you’re onto something. Speak up in spaces where cynicism reigns. You’re the rebel philosopher of the zodiac. But remember: it’s not about being the smartest person in the thread. Build futures with others, not just for them.

Pisces ♓

Neptune fogs your reality, Pisces, but that’s not always bad. Today, dream big—then dream beyond capitalism. Your gift is seeing what others miss: the interconnected, the spiritual, the poetic. You’re not lazy—you’re rejecting false urgency. Don’t apologise for moving at the speed of soul. Your compassion can’t be scaled, and that’s exactly why it matters. Make art. Feed a friend. Imagine liberation and believe it into being.

