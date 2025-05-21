In an unprecedented escalation of international pressure, the leaders of Britain, France, and Canada issued a joint statement expressing outrage at Israel’s continued blockade of the Gaza Strip, emphasising that allowing ‘meagre quantities of food’ in does not meet minimum humanitarian needs.

The leaders said Israel’s refusal to provide basic aid to civilians in Gaza is unacceptable, calling for an immediate cessation of military operations and full and unconditional humanitarian access.

The statement strongly attacked some of the rhetoric from members of the Israeli government, calling it ‘hateful’, expressing clear condemnation of the threat of forcible transfer of Palestinians, and emphasising that ‘forcible transfer is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law’.

The leaders added ‘We will not stand idly by while the Netanyahu government continues its outrageous actions’, declaring their strong support for international efforts by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to reach an immediate ceasefire and contain the humanitarian catastrophe.

Warnings from 22 European foreign ministers and officials

In parallel, the foreign ministers of 22 countries and prominent European officials issued a joint statement warning of an imminent humanitarian disaster threatening more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, noting that the Strip faces the risk of starvation after Israel prevented adequate entry of humanitarian aid.

The statement stressed that aid must reach the people of Gaza urgently and without any politicisation or political conditionalities, stressing that the UN and NGOs have the logistical capacity to deliver relief to all areas of the Gaza Strip if Israeli restrictions are removed.

The statement also rejected any attempt to change the demographic or geographic map of the Palestinian territories, considering this a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

The beginning of a shift in the Western position on Israel?

Observers believe that these tough Western statements, especially from countries that are considered traditional allies of Israel, reflect a gradual shift in the international position towards Netanyahu’s government, amid growing criticism of Israel’s policies in the Gaza Strip.

Analysts point out that the strong statements on ‘forced displacement’ and its characterisation as a violation of international law represent an important precedent in Western political discourse, which may pave the way for more stringent measures, including legal or economic pressure if the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

Starving civilians is a war crime

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that the policies of starving the population and obstructing the entry of aid may amount to war crimes, calling for the opening of permanent humanitarian corridors under international supervision.

Amnesty International added that ‘the continued international inaction in the face of repeated violations in Gaza opens the door to total impunity, calling for urgent international action to stop the humanitarian haemorrhage’.

In light of the mounting international voices calling for a halt to military operations and an end to the siege on Gaza, the international community is facing a critical moment between mere verbal condemnation or taking practical steps to stop a humanitarian catastrophe that threatens the lives of millions.

