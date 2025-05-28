Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Wednesday 28 May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars squares the Moon in your horoscope today, Aries, and your blood is boiling before breakfast. You’re ready to rip through bureaucracy like a flaming sword—but hold up. Tactical strikes work better than all-out war today. Focus your fire. Organise the team to quietly ghost the quarterly review. Resist the temptation to be the loudest in the room; instead, be the spark that gets the fire going, then steps back and lets it spread.

Taurus ♉

Venus in harmony with the Moon offers you a perfect excuse to disengage from the hyper-productivity death spiral. Taurus, your resistance today is deliciously tactile: say no to hustle and yes to homemade soup, long naps, and radical refusal. Capitalism wants you tired, distracted, and paying for convenience. You, on the other hand, are a brick wall of chilled-out defiance. Today, you fight by slowing all the way down.

Gemini ♊

Mercury trines Pluto in your horoscope and your inner whistleblower is wide awake, Gemini. Today is a good day to “accidentally” reply-all with a cutting observation about management. But don’t waste your cleverness on empty rebellion—build networks, not noise. Trade memes, share spreadsheets, drop links to union toolkits. The group chat is your soapbox and your fortress. Speak wisely and often—but don’t forget to listen, too.

Cancer ♋

The Moon swims through your subconscious and your horoscope, Cancer, and your dreams last night? Not just weird—they were prophetic. Use that intuition to guide today’s movements. You’ll feel the tension in the break room before it even surfaces. Steer clear of toxic dynamics and instead pour love into the quiet resistors. Host a secret lunchtime tea. Knit during meetings. Cry with intention. You’re not too sensitive—you’re tuned in to the soul of the struggle.

Leo ♌

The Sun aligns with Uranus, electrifying your sense of self, Leo. You’re not here to lead another brainstorming session—you’re here to question why they always put the same three dudes in charge of everything. Use your spotlight to redirect attention to the collective. Be bold enough to say, “That’s not my job, that’s your exploitation talking.” It’s not about applause—it’s about redistribution. But hey, if they do clap? Let them.

Virgo ♍

Mercury sharpens your analytical edge, Virgo, and today you’re noticing every inefficiency, every lie cloaked in “policy,” and every time you do work someone else gets credit for. You could quietly fix it… or you could blow it up. Politely. With spreadsheets. Your gift is clarity—so clarify the nonsense. And remember: liberation isn’t tidy. Let the resistance get messy. You can reorganise after the revolution.

What’s in store with your horoscope today?

Libra ♎

Venus conjuncts the South Node in your horoscope and your past decisions are up for review, Libra—especially those moments when you chose politeness over principle. Today’s a good day to redress the balance. That coworker who always “accidentally” takes credit? Drag them gently with receipts. The company pushing “mental health initiatives” while cutting wages? Time for a beautifully worded callout. Justice, after all, is just beauty with consequences.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto hums beneath your feet, Scorpio, and you are deeply attuned to power dynamics today. Everyone else is chit-chatting about productivity tools, but you see the slow drip of exploitation in real time. Use your insight strategically—don’t expose the rot until you’ve got your comrades assembled and your escape route planned. Also: remember that vulnerability is a form of strength. Share your fire, don’t hoard it.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter fuels your sense of purpose, Sagittarius, and the capitalist machine is starting to feel even more absurd than usual. You’re tempted to quit everything and start a worker-owned goat sanctuary—and honestly? Valid. But before you disappear into the hills, drop some wisdom on the team. Teach. Preach. Inspire. Use your energy to galvanise others who haven’t yet seen through the matrix. The revolution needs storytellers—and you’ve got bars.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn’s stern but supportive across your horoscope, Capricorn, and today you’re questioning the very ladder you’ve been climbing. What if it’s leaning on the wrong building? Or worse—what if it is the building? You’re built for legacy, not labor camps. Use your structural savvy to start dismantling the parts of your workplace that no longer serve anyone (especially you). But pace yourself. Burnout won’t build the commune.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus lights up your house of communication in your horoscope, Aquarius, and your ideas are zipping around like rogue drones. Use your outsider brilliance to reframe the problem. Propose a new model. Suggest replacing the org chart with a flat circle. Or host a Zoom background protest. You’re not here to fit in—you’re here to reimagine. But don’t forget to check in with the humans while you’re off inventing post-capitalist futures.

Pisces ♓

Neptune guides you into dreamspace, Pisces, and you’re more attuned than ever to what’s been lost in this system: tenderness, awe, rest. Channel your empathy into creative resistance today. A doodle that critiques corporate jargon, a lullaby for burned-out coworkers, or a poem about paid sick leave. You’re not delusional—you’re prophetic. What you imagine today could become someone’s survival tomorrow. Don’t underestimate the revolution of feeling.

If you enjoyed our Canary horoscope, then read more here.

Featured image via the Canary