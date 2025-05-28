On the same day that authorities released Tommy Robinson, a convicted criminal, from prison, he announced a ‘free speech’ event in London.

We all know what ‘free speech’ means. It’s nothing more than an excuse to be racist, sexist and homophobic.

Tommy Robinson is a bigger threat to the UK and its future than Islam ever will hope to be. https://t.co/zJrvs0WktM — Dark Strider 🇺🇸☀️🇦🇺 (@Theguywith0311) May 27, 2025

On release, he looked like he’d been living under a bridge for years.

Has Tommy Robinson been imprisoned on a desert island?

Absolute state of him. 😭😭

I guess it makes the grift a bit easier if he looks like he’s had a rough time tho.

The cross is a nice touch 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZQTjgppN30 — Sarah (@kokeshimum) May 27, 2025

That was probably part of his poor-me act, though.

You could’ve got a trim in prison you attention seeking prick https://t.co/eCWtcRqQna — fin 🏆 (@josemougabe) May 27, 2025

Tommy Robinson: far-right extremist

Tommy Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (was that a little too middle-class for you, Tommy?), and is a far-right extremist who the courts jailed for 18 months in October. He admitted to multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which banned him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

Only last week, the High Court reduced his 18-month sentence for the civil offence of contempt of court by four months.

He promised to comply with the injunction as part of the conditions for his early release. I wonder how that will go down at his racism-come-free speech event.

BREAKING 🚨 Tommy Robinson was just released from prison in the UK. This is the POWER of 𝕏 🔥 Tommy does an interview the moment he’s free THE DEEP STATE IS CRUMBLING pic.twitter.com/jvw9tJZ1fN — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 27, 2025

When it suits

In his interview immediately on release, Tommy Robinson claimed to be a journalist who started speaking out about ‘Islamic rape gangs’ 16 years ago.

What about all those white rape gangs, Tommy? Or don’t you care about women’s safety when its your own ethnicity raping and killing them?

Robison has a long rap sheet, yet claimed he had “never been convicted by a jury”.

It doesn’t take a genius to realise that when you plead guilty, there is no need for a jury.

No, you usually aren’t convicted by a jury when you plead guilty that’s kind of the point. If you’re going to weigh in on the British legal system, at least take a minute to understand it first. And by the way, he’s not a journalist, mate. https://t.co/EDiIBOHKAm — Steve (@StephenO62223) May 27, 2025

Tommy Robinson’s criminal record includes assaulting an off-duty police officer, stalking a female journalist, fraud, and drug possession. Additionally, he is back in court on 5 June, on charges of harassing two journalists.

NEWS ALERT: Tommy Robinson Released from Prison But Faces Fresh Charges That May Send Him Back https://t.co/cFPrknL2Te — DMLNewsApp (@DMLNewsApp) May 27, 2025

His multiple prison sentences include a 2013 stretch for attempting to enter the US on a false passport.

He also founded the famously racist English Defence League and is a member of several other groups with both fascist and white nationalist links.

Seems like a pretty upstanding member of the community to me.

Bringing MAGA to the UK

As if the world isn’t fucked enough, Tommy Robinson is now spreading the MAGA virus to the UK. He was sporting a MEGA (Make England Great Again) hat attached to his belt. Elon Musk will be pleased.

Well, now we know this account is a purely fascist shitbox propaganda account. Celebrating the release of the founder of fascist group English Defense League is… well, it’s giving me #PunchNazisIntheFace vibes. https://t.co/SJAipCiV80 — Daniel Redeffer (@Anarchist_Maps3) May 27, 2025

I wonder if I turned up a #TommyRobinson free speech demo and said Tommy is a criminal, they would respect my right to free speech. https://t.co/Mro7P73TSz — Andi Ali (@Andi_Ali) May 27, 2025

Of course, Tommy Robinson’s brand of ‘free speech’ is really just code for a pathetic rich cisgender white man spewing his disgusting racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. Ten quid says he will start crying about the UK courts ‘censoring’ his racist attacks during his free speech rally. Because what muppets like Yaxley-Lennon really mean, is the freedom to shout hate speech from their privileged pedestals. And no doubt, Musk’s fascist hell-site will be more than happy to platform him until his next criminal conviction.

