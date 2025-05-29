Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Thursday 29 May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars in Cancer is asking you to cool your jets in your horoscope, Aries. You’re fired up about injustice—good—but charging into every conflict isn’t always the most revolutionary move. Today, focus your energy on building, not burning. Help a coworker draft that union flyer. Strategize the spreadsheet strike. Your inner warrior doesn’t always need a battlefield—sometimes it needs a bulletin board and a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

Taurus ♉

The Moon conjunct Jupiter says: indulge. But not in capitalist distractions like $12 smoothies and subscription boxes of curated socks. No, Taurus—today, indulge in collective comfort. Cook with friends. Lie down in the sun. Refuse the lie that your worth is measured by what you produce. The markets are unstable, but your sourdough starter isn’t. Let that be your guide.

Gemini ♊

Mercury is sextile Saturn, and for once, your thoughts have structure. Use it. Craft the perfect, devastating Slack message. Write a manifesto disguised as an onboarding guide. Organize the meeting-after-the-meeting. You have the words, Gemini—and today, they stick. But beware info overload. You don’t need to know every scandal on the internet. Just enough to organize a teach-in and then log off.

Cancer ♋

The Moon is your ruler, and she’s pushing you into your shell—not to hide, but to regroup. You’ve been carrying emotional labor for everyone from your manager to your friend who’s “too busy to deconstruct capitalism.” Today, say no. Set a soft boundary. Bake cookies for your block instead of answering your boss’s weekend emails. Your gentleness is radical. Use it where it matters.

Leo ♌

The Sun trines Neptune in your horoscope, and you’re seeing your role in the collective with rare clarity. Today’s not about solo spotlight—it’s about using your platform to uplift others. You don’t need to lead the chant to be powerful; sometimes being the one who brought the snacks is the real flex. Ditch the corporate performance review energy. Praise generously. Share the mic. Glory tastes better when everyone’s fed.

Virgo ♍

Saturn’s influence sharpens your instinct for order, Virgo—but beware turning that onto your fellow rebels. No one needs a 38-point checklist to start a zine. Your gift today is discernment: help others cut through the capitalist clutter. Make a guide to resisting burnout. Declutter the organizing chat. But if someone’s plan isn’t optimized? Let it be. Perfection is a tool of control. Liberation is messier—and worth it.

Libra ♎

Venus is quincunx Pluto in your horoscope, Libra, and you’re suddenly not vibing with that faux-progressive branding. You see the contradictions, and you’re ready to say: “No thanks, I’ll take community over curated aesthetics.” Today is for recalibrating your inner balance. Stand up in meetings, gently but firmly. Create beauty that doesn’t sell anything. Harmony that isn’t rooted in justice is just silence with mood lighting. Break the silence. Tastefully.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto in Aquarius turns your gaze toward the collective, Scorpio. You’re ready to go deep—not just expose the rot, but plant something new in its place. You don’t need to burn out while plotting—resistance needs longevity. Recruit carefully. Speak strategically. Share information in layers. Trust your instincts; just don’t hoard your power. The revolution isn’t a secret club. It’s a compost pile. Let things decay. Then regrow.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter is lighting up your ideas like fireworks, and your big-picture brain is on fire. That coworker arguing against rent control? Bless them and move on. You’ve got systems to reimagine and dreams to draft. Write that speculative fiction piece about post-capitalist food distribution. Email the group with five alternatives to “growth.” People may call you idealistic. But they’ll also screenshot your tweets. Lead the way.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn is retrograde-shadowed and so are you, Capricorn. You’re feeling a little tired of holding the whole operation together. Good. Let it drop. The system depends on your overfunctioning—don’t let it. Today, identify what you do too well, and stop doing it for free. You’re not a safety net, you’re a strategist. Start building what comes after. Just maybe take a nap first.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus is whispering weird truths in your horoscope, Aquarius, and you’re ready to unplug from the hive mind—and rewire it. You see the patterns no one else does, and you’re not afraid to say, “Hey, what if we just… didn’t do capitalism?” Today’s great for writing manifestos, starting collectives, or ghosting LinkedIn altogether. But don’t forget to translate your vision. Not everyone speaks Future Revolutionary Utopian.

Pisces ♓

Neptune is strong today, Pisces, and your dreamscape is a manifesto in watercolor. The world may call it escapism, but we call it strategy. Who else will imagine the world beyond? Write it. Sketch it. Whisper it into your friends’ ears. You’re not naive—you’re just refusing to conform to a reality that’s already failing. Today, your softness is a spell. Cast it wide.

