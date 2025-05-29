The ongoing saga of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign has again come to a head. It’s been revealed that at least 134 MPs, who once voiced their support for compensating WASPI women, have now failed to uphold their commitments since the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under the Labour Party publicly broke its promise to these women.

The WASPI scandal: MPs lose their backbone

This analysis comes from the WASPI group itself, emphasising a betrayal that extends across party lines, with 119 Labour MPs and 15 Conservative MPs amongst those who have gone silent.

The government’s refusal to compensate these women, despite its admitted missteps, constitutes what many advocates – including WASPI chair Angela Madden – have branded as a national scandal.

Madden pointed out that while many principled MPs remain committed to that cause, the leadership’s current stance undermines both the credibility of its political commitments and the emotional wellbeing of those affected. She said:

We know hundreds of principled MPs are still resolute in their support for those affected and firmly disagree with the decision taken by the Labour leadership.

While some appear to have given up on us, abandoning the vulnerable women they once promised to fight for, it is clear that a majority of MPs know deep down that compensating WASPI women is the right thing to do.

Numerous MPs have echoed these sentiments, arguing that the decision not only erodes public trust but also shows a glaring disregard for the hardships that thousands of women now face as a direct result of sudden pension age changes. This alteration was executed without adequate prior notice, leaving many in precarious financial situations.

A protracted fight with the DWP

In February 2023, WASPI leaders attempted to address these grievances directly by hosting a parliamentary roundtable with a group of Labour MPs. This forum was organised with the hope of reigniting discussions and pushing forward a much-needed compensation scheme.

They achieved a significant legal victory that forced the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) to revise its findings on the matter. However, the path towards comprehensive and satisfactory restitution remains riddled with obstacles.

The reluctance of the government to act on the PHSO’s recommendations—suggesting compensation payments of between £1,000 and £2,950 per woman—further intensifies the frustrations of those who have seen their lives upended.

Campaigners have also pointed out that well over 40 MPs from various political parties have rallied behind the WASPI cause, indicating a cross-party desire for justice that transcends political divides.

Madden expressed gratitude for this coalition, underlining the widespread consensus among parliamentarians that the DWP failed to provide necessary information when enacting the age changes. This lack of communication has had dire implications for thousands of women who suddenly found themselves without the financial security they had been counting on.

Then, outrage surged following the government’s announcement that it would not disburse any compensation. This followed recommendations from the PHSO, which made it clear that a degree of financial redress was not merely warranted but necessary for many women who have suffered as a result of the government’s actions.

The WASPI fight continues

However, the response from the government was predictably dismissive, with officials arguing that compensatory payments would be neither “fair nor proportionate” to taxpayers. This stance continues to ignite fury, as claimants and supporters alike argue that this callous attitude only reinforces systemic inequalities within the welfare system.

Facing repeated denials from the government, it is perhaps no surprise that WASPI has begun to prepare for legal action. The group firmly believes that their arguments against the government’s position are solid and expects to challenge any narrative that tries to diminish the need for compensation.

This determination to fight back against perceived injustices showcases the resilience of WASPI and all those affected, as they strive not only for financial recompense but also an acknowledgment of the government’s failures.

However, the abandonment from the 134 MPs cannot be overstated. It seems that, especially in Labour, the party machinery is whipping these politicians to toe the line. In the case of WASPI, and other DWP scandals, not only is this a failure on MPs behalf, but also a failure of party politics and government to put their own citizens first.

Featured image via the Canary