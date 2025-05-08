In a determined effort to rectify the injustices faced by women affected by changes to the state pension age, the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners are making headway in their ongoing legal battle against the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) – with one expert weighing in that the case has a “fair shot” of being heard.

WASPI: basic legal standards met

This case revolves around the significant changes made to the state pension age for women born in the 1950s, which have left many without adequate financial support in their later years. The campaigners are now looking towards the High Court to secure justice that they firmly believe has been denied to them.

Recent developments suggest that their claim for a judicial review may have a strong chance of success. Legal experts are optimistic about the case being taken up, citing that WASPI’s legal representatives have demonstrated a clear issue of law and garnered sufficient public support to fund their legal challenge.

Over £187,000 has been raised through crowdfunding efforts, underscoring the widespread backing for this cause and giving campaigners a fighting chance against a government that seems indignant to acknowledge its failings.

As the Express reported:

Ashley Akin, tax consultant and senior contributor at Stock Screener Tips, said the legal case has a “fair shot” of being taken on by the judges.

She said:

The legal team behind WASPI believes the claim meets the basic standard the court needs to see: a clear legal issue with a realistic chance of success. They’ve also already raised enough funds to apply, which shows planning and support. Cases like this get filtered before reaching the courtroom, so just getting past this first step says something.

The DWP: on the back foot?

At the heart of the dispute is the government’s decision to increase the state pension age from 60 to 65 and eventually to 66, a move that the WASPI group argues was poorly communicated to those affected.

An investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman unearthed claims of “maladministration” on the part of the DWP, stating that important notifications about these changes should have been sent out much sooner.

Yet, despite these findings, government ministers remain resolute in their refusal to compensate the women, claiming that most were aware of the changes and thus denying the need for redress.

This refusal has been met with ire from campaigners and those affected.

One group of sisters from Blackpool described the DWP’s stance as a “slap in the face,” highlighting a growing sentiment of betrayal among 1950s-born women who feel abandoned by a system they have paid into all their lives.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has defended the government’s position, asserting that acknowledging the claims would represent a misuse of taxpayers’ money. However, this raises serious questions about the government’s responsibilities towards those who have been disproportionately affected by its policies.

The WASPI campaigners argue that the DWP’s dismissal of their plight fails to acknowledge the real-life consequences of inadequate communication.

Angela Madden, the chair of WASPI, expressed hope that ongoing legal processes might lead to a different outcome, one that provides justice and compensation to those who were not only misled but, in many cases, left in dire financial circumstances as they approached retirement age.

WASPI: not backing down

As this high-stakes legal battle unfolds, it highlights not only the struggles of individual women but also broader issues of government accountability and the duty of care owed to the public. Moreover, with the political landscape in turmoil after the local elections, the WASPI women are sending a clear message to Keir Starmer: ignore this issue at your peril.

Madden stated:

The local election results make grim reading for both the Labour and Conservative parties and show the political cost of failing to deliver on your promises.

She emphasised that continued ignorance of their plight could lead to electoral repercussions, potentially gifting power to Reform in the next election. Madden’s comments underline a growing urgency for the government to address this matter before it spirals further out of control.

The tenacity of the WASPI campaigners serves as a reminder that behind every statistic is a personal story of hardship, disappointment, and resilience.

Featured image via the Canary