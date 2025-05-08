British pacifists, along with many others, are commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day today. They argue that this is an occasion for reflection and learning from the past. Most importantly, they warn against using the anniversary to bolster support for current militaristic policies.

Of course, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party government is encouraging precisely that: a gratuitous display of militaristic grandstanding. The Peace Pledge Union (PPU) is calling this out on the day of this year’s commemorations.

VE Day 80: shameless glorification of militarism show lessons not learned

Members of the Peace Pledge Union (PPU), one of the UK’s oldest pacifist organisations, emphasise the importance of remembering all victims of the Second World War. Crucially, this includes civilians, as well as members of the armed forces, and people of all nationalities.

The PPU drive home that this anniversary is an important time for reflection on the extraordinary human cost of that war. Moreover, they contend that it is an opportunity for learning lessons from the past to ensure nations never repeat its horrors.

Keir Starmer has said that the ongoing war in Ukraine shows that VE Day is not “just history”, implicitly lending support to European rearmament. He went on to reaffirm his commitment to NATO and his efforts to create a “coalition of the willing” to oppose Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers were included in the military procession through London on Monday to celebrate the anniversary, which has been widely interpreted as a show of support for European military assistance for Ukraine.

The PPU has condemned this rhetoric as a dangerous misuse of history. It points out that the arms race currently underway across Europe could well lead to another confrontation between major powers, repeating the mistakes of the past and potentially triggering the use of nuclear weapons.

Instead, the PPU argue that the history of the Second World War should drive us to work for peace, de-escalation of violence, and diplomacy as the basis for international security.

Simplifying the suffering of the Second World War

The PPU dates back to 1934. It issued a statement at the time of VE Day itself, welcoming the end of the German and Italian military dictatorships, and renewing its pledge to work for “justice and lasting peace”.

The UK government is promoting week-long ‘celebrations’ of VE Day 80. This involves a military procession and flypast. Other planned commemorations include “street and garden parties” with flags, bunting and fancy dress, and the initiative #VEHAPPY, which will create a photomontage of Winston Churchill.

PPU members have cautioned against the language of patriotic celebration around some of the commemorations. They have said that this risks simplifying the history of the Second World War and trivialising the suffering it caused around the globe. Moreover, they argue that a narrow nationalist focus obscures the true human cost of the conflict. This killed an estimated 3-4% of the world’s population, with many countries in Europe and the Global South worst affected.

PPU’s remembrance project manager Geoff Tibbs said:

On this anniversary of VE Day, it is vital to remember the full human consequences of the Second World War. But we cannot do this from a narrow, nationalist perspective. Only by acknowledging the untold suffering it brought to so many countries, both Allied and Axis powers, both in the West and the Global South, can we recognise the vital importance of working for peace and opposing war and militarism today.

One week after VE Day 80, the PPU and other peace organisations around the world will mark International Conscientious Objectors’ Day (CO Day). Ceremonies in towns and cities around the UK will honour the memory of conscientious objectors who refused to fight in the First and Second World Wars, as well as those resisting military conscription around the world today, in Israel, Russia, Ukraine and many other countries.

Featured image via House of Commons