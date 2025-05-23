As the Hamilton, Stonehouse and Larkhall by-election approaches, Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar has been slammed over the party’s neglect of WASPI women, with the SNP and community campaigners condemning Labour’s failure to support compensation claims for those affected by Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) pension age changes.

WASPI women: let down by Scottish Labour

The by-election for Hamilton, Stonehouse and Larkhall looms large as candidates grapple with pressing local issues, notably the ongoing plight of WASPI women—those affected by DWP changes to the state pension age. Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, faces mounting criticism amid claims that his party has turned its back on these women.

This sentiment is echoed strongly by his opponents, notably Katy Loudon of the SNP, who asserts that Sarwar’s Labour has consistently failed to prioritise the rights of those adversely affected by this significant policy change.

WASPI, or Women Against State Pension Inequality, advocates for approximately 3.6 million women born in the 1950s who were left in the lurch when the state pension age was raised, often without proper notification.

Critically, current estimates suggest that around 4,000 to 5,000 women in the Hamilton constituency alone might be among those disadvantaged. This demographic relies on timely pension payments to sustain their livelihoods, and their allegations of betrayal by Labour weigh heavily on the political discourse as the election date approaches.

John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, has sharply condemned Labour’s handling of the situation, stating that the party has let these women down by not supporting calls for compensation, which had previously been a core promise.

“WASPI Women, like so many others, have been betrayed by the Labour Party,” he said, highlighting the disconnect between the party’s historical commitments and its current actions. Loudon reinforces this message, underscoring that Labour’s silence is an abrogation of its responsibilities.

“They deserve better… I will always stand up for the WASPI women,” she asserted, illustrating the SNP’s commitment to the cause.

DWP chaos which goodwill will not resolve

‘In a recent meeting organised for constituents, members of the WASPI campaign expressed their disillusionment with both the UK government and Scottish Labour. Anne Potter, a coordinator for WASPI in Lanarkshire, lamented that Scottish Labour, under Sarwar’s leadership, has failed to engage with the campaign effectively. This failure has amplified frustrations within the constituency, as many feel drawn into a political arena where their concerns are sidelined.

Despite the mounting pressure, Labour has pointed to broader social measures aimed at improving the welfare of older people, claiming to shield pensioners from financial instability through the protection of the “triple lock” on pensions.

However, this narrative of goodwill rings hollow for many, especially as it starkly contrasts with the injustices faced by WASPI women. The government, while acknowledging the distress caused, has steadfastly refused to offer financial reparations, arguing that it would be “unfair” to taxpayers and citing the costs of a potential scheme.

The reality remains, however, that many of these women are grappling with economic hardship directly consequences of policy decisions made by successive governments.

Sarwar himself has previously acknowledged the serious shortcomings in communication regarding pension reform, admitting that, “It is disappointing that no compensation was provided to those most in need.”

This admission comes amid internal dissent within Labour, where it has been suggested that party leaders in London instructed local MSPs to abstain from voting on motions supporting DWP compensation. Such directives have sowed seeds of division, exacerbating tensions and highlighting an apparent disconnect between Scottish and UK Labour party agendas.

WASPI women must not be an afterthought

The widespread dissatisfaction speaks volumes about the resilience of these resilient women who, after years of campaigning, feel that their voices are continually marginalised.

As the by-election nears, it is clear that the future MSP must not only address these grievances but also ensure that the plight of the WASPI women is integral to political discussions, rather than an afterthought. Voters are keenly observing which candidates will truly support their fight for justice.

Featured image via the Canary