Ms Rachel, an American children’s entertainer, is facing attacks from pro-Israel groups. Otherwise known as Rachel Accurso, the performer has used her massive following to call for the famine and murder of Palestinian children to be stopped. Incredibly, this has led to a number of Zionist lobbyists and mainstream media outlets to question if Ms Rachel is funded by Hamas.

Amid mounting criticism, she stood firm:

When it’s controversial to advocate for children that have been killed in the thousands, are blocked from food and medical care, and have become the largest cohort of amputees in modern history, we have lost our way. It’s my unwavering belief that children aren’t less valuable or less equal because of where they were born, the color of their skin, or the religion they practice.

Ms Rachel defends all kids

StopAntisemitism, a pro-Israel lobbying group breathlessly accused Ms Rachel of being a mouthpiece for Hamas:

Rachel Griffin-Accurso, known by her stage name Ms. Rachel, became a household name with her hit show engaging babies and toddlers. However, since her rise to fame, she appears to have transformed into a mouthpiece for Hamas. Now, she spreads vile propaganda against the Jewish state to over 20 million followers across multiple accounts – outnumbering the entire global population of Israelis and Jews.

Let’s take a look at the “vile propaganda” Ms Rachel has been spreading.

At the beginning of March she shared a picture of murdered Hind Rajab along with the caption:

Hind Rajab is her name. Listen to her voice. Tell her story. Change the world for her and all the innocent children that deserved to live. “I’m so scared, please come. Come take me. Please, will you come?”

Hind Rajab was a 5 year old Palestinian child who was trapped in a car when Israeli forces massacred her family. They used a tank to shoot at the ambulance coming to her aid. Whilst surrounded by her dead family members, and bleeding from her own injuries she infamously pleaded for help:

I’m so scared, please come.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society released audio recordings of the three hours that Hind spent on the phone to them. In the heartbreaking footage, she pleads for her life and asks for help. Her death is now being considered an Israeli war crime. There is no doubt over what happened to Hind. And yet, Ms Rachel responding to Hind’s brutal murder with compassion is a problem because Hind was a Palestinian child.

Basic humanity

The entertainer has also shared her heartfelt pleas for Palestinian children to be saved. In one post, she shared a video of children huddled together and waving at the camera:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

In the caption she added:

They just want to stay alive, eat food and drink water, learn and play. It’s not controversial to want them to have these basic rights and it is a crime not to let them.

Unfortunately for Ms Rachel, a post of such basic human decency is apparently enough for Zionists to call into question her morals and values. In another of her posts, she shares footage of two Palestinian children, Celine and Sila, as they sit with their father on top of debris and rubble as they watch Ms Rachel’s videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

In her caption she wrote:

My friends Celine and Sila in what used to be their home in Gaza. They deserve to live in a warm, safe home again. They deserve to be children.

Vile, right?

She repeatedly shares stories and footage of Palestinian children she has been in touch with. On one occasion, she shares a picture of Palestinian children and writes:

Food and water are blocked from them. Why don’t they have human rights like other children? Why are many leaders and people silent about their suffering? Either we take care of all children in this world or we don’t. All children’s futures depend on us doing the right thing.

Along with her husband, the entertainer has pledged $1 million to the World Food Programme to feed hungry children around the world. Zionists may be unfamiliar with this Hamas tactic of backing talk with actions. Or, perhaps it’s the feeding of hungry children rather than starving and bombing them which is confusing.

Humanisation

Continuing her rampage of “vile propaganda” Ms Rachel then did what most Zionists would consider to the ultimate crime: she made it seem like Palestinians are humans just like anyone else.

She shared footage of a Palestinian baby, like babies all over the world, watching her YouTube channel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

In the caption she wrote:

This is precious baby Amal in Gaza. 💕 She deserves everything my baby has. They are no different. Her mom and I are no different. Our love for our babies is no different.

Zionism is built on the abhorrent lie that Palestinians are “human animals” who do not deserve to live. Ms Rachel’s humanisation of Palestinian children is, heartbreakingly, a rarity particularly for Americans. Her caption continued:

I pray that Amal and all children have healthy food, clean water, medical care and a safe place to live. So many children don’t, but they could. That’s the part that hurts so much. We stand by.

In making it clear that it is a political choice to allow famine in Palestine, Ms. Rachel is doing more than many elected politicians have managed to do.

Propaganda against Ms Rachel

Even so, StopAntisemitism have written to the US Attorney General to demand an investigation into whether Ms Rachel is:

being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda to her millions of followers.

DropSite News journalist Ryan Grim, among many others, objected to the New York Times’ coverage of the, frankly, fucking deranged, request:

The Times choosing to publish these ridiculous smears against Ms Rachel is stunning even by NYT standards https://t.co/SZCdg9JfuK — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 22, 2025

Even by the standards of mainstream media’s bizarre relationship with bias, Ms Rachel has advocated for Palestinian children as well as Israeli children, children from Sudan, and as she often says, all children. Even then, that’s not enough for Zionist lobby groups. Their fury at Ms Rachel is purely from being threatened by anyone behaving as though Palestinian children are humans that have a right to survive.