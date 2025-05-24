Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Saturday 24 May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars moves through your chart like a molotov cocktail through a boardroom, Aries. You’re fired up, and the stars say: yes, direct action is on the table. Don’t waste your energy proving your worth to upper management—they can’t see you past their profit margins. Instead, organize the team to all take lunch at the same time and watch the structure collapse. Just don’t let your temper flare at fellow workers; save that smoke for the real enemy—capital accumulation.

Taurus ♉

The Moon cozies up in your value sector, Taurus, and you’re being asked to reassess what’s really worth your time. Spoiler: it’s not unpaid overtime or answering emails on your day off. Today is about radical indulgence and anti-capitalist comfort. Roast your own coffee, cancel your subscriptions to all the hustle-happy influencers, and remember: true luxury is being left alone in your sweatpants, not whatever Bezos is trying to sell you on Prime.

Gemini ♊

Mercury sextiles Neptune, making you a master of illusion—and dismantling it. Today, you see through the PR-smoothed lies: your company isn’t “like a family,” it’s more like a pyramid scheme with snack perks. Use your wit and verbal dexterity to whisper truth into the ears of the disillusioned. Plant those revolutionary ideas with charm. But don’t get so caught up in the discourse that you forget: action speaks louder than 37 Slack threads.

Cancer ♋

Emotional tides are high in your horoscope today, Cancer, and you’re feeling all the collective pain—and joy—of resistance. While others are doomscrolling, you’re out here building bonds stronger than capital’s grip. The stars urge you to check in on a friend, feed your neighbors, or cry during an organizing meeting. That’s not weakness—it’s power. Be soft. Be fierce. And for the love of Luna, stop apologizing for caring too much.

Leo ♌

With the Sun trining the Moon, your charisma is dialed to 11, Leo. Time to put on a show—but make it agitprop. Whether it’s calling out wage theft with style or giving the most dramatic eye-roll during a “culture committee” meeting, you’ve got flair for resistance. But beware: leadership isn’t the same as saviorhood. Hand others the mic. That’s how you become legendary—not through control, but through courage shared.

Virgo ♍

Saturn’s influence has you running audits—not just on spreadsheets, but on ethics. You’re asking the hard questions, Virgo: Who’s getting exploited? Where’s the money going? Why do we still have middle managers? Your attention to detail can tear down entire institutions. But take care not to become the burnout martyr. Today, progress looks like deleting five meetings from your calendar and replacing them with union-building or a nap. Either way, it’s strategy.

Libra ♎

Venus hovers near your ideals today, Libra, and you’re yearning for beauty and justice in equal measure. You may be tempted to play nice to keep the peace—but the stars say now is the time to risk discomfort in the name of equity. That colleague who keeps talking over others in meetings? Channel your inner Rosa Parks and slide them politely off their pedestal. Harmony without justice is just silence in a prettier font.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto’s retrograde whispers secrets to you, Scorpio—you know who’s hoarding wealth, who’s pretending to be an ally, and who really ordered the biometric tracking software. Your psychic spidey senses are off the charts. Use that insight wisely. You’re not here to manipulate; you’re here to liberate. Keep your plans close, your comrades closer, and your saboteur’s handbook tucked neatly behind your work-issued laptop.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter expands your vision today, Sagittarius, and the big picture is looking gloriously post-capitalist. You’re not here to play small—you’re here to dream up utopias with book clubs and bonfires. Today’s the day to start a mutual aid project or run off to the woods with five anarchist poets. But remember: solidarity is better than saviorism. Invite others into the vision, and maybe—just maybe—leave the soapbox at home.

Capricorn ♑

Capricorn, Saturn’s discipline has always been your tool—but today, the stars challenge you to aim it against the system, not within it. Your instincts say “fix the process,” but what if the process is a scam? What if success is just how capitalism disguises exploitation? Build something that doesn’t depend on someone else’s burnout. Lay the bricks of a more just world. And yes, schedule a break. Your revolution needs stamina.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus charges your circuits today, Aquarius, and you’re buzzing with brilliant, wildly impractical ideas. Perfect. The system hates unpredictability. Whether you’re proposing worker ownership at the staff meeting or printing “abolish landlords” stickers at lunch, now’s the time to strike with radical weirdness. Just don’t float so high into theory that you lose touch with the people around you. Liberation needs real-world testing. And possibly snacks.

Pisces ♓

Neptune stirs your already boundless empathy, Pisces, and you may find yourself crying over rent prices or the plight of bees. That’s valid. But don’t confuse your compassion for helplessness. Today, your softness is a blade—quiet, precise, and devastating to capitalist coldness. Create something tender. Share your dreams. Start a support circle that slowly morphs into a cooperative housing movement. You don’t need to be loud to be revolutionary.

