Your horoscope for Sunday 25 May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars squares Pluto and your threshold for corporate bullshit hits a new low, Aries. Your instinct is to light it all on fire—and honestly, that might be justified. But today, consider directing your revolutionary fire toward strategy, not scorched-earth slack messages. Find the weak point in the chain of command and yank it. Your job isn’t your identity, your value isn’t in output, and your purpose? Not even on the payroll. Rise, but with purpose.

Taurus ♉

Venus steadies your feet today, Taurus, but the ground beneath your cubicle is crumbling. Let it. Your senses are your compass—so why do you keep ignoring them to chase deadlines? Today’s stars favor radical grounding: say no to meetings, yes to midday snacks. Capitalism will not reward your loyalty; it will drain it. Instead, invest in your people, your passions, and your bathrobe. Revolution starts in slippers, after all.

Gemini ♊

Mercury is vibing hard with Uranus today, Gemini, and your brain is a lightning rod for rebellion. Think memes, leaks, or a well-timed “reply all” that unveils some shady financials. But keep it cheeky, not chaotic—scattershot sabotage helps no one. Your voice is powerful, but so is your network. Coordinate, amplify, and don’t let your genius be used to make dashboards more user-friendly for middle management.

Cancer ♋

The Moon trines Neptune and your sensitivity today is a superpower, Cancer. You’re feeling your coworkers’ silent cries for help before they even open Teams. That’s your cue to build quiet acts of solidarity: snacks in the breakroom, a calming message in the group chat, or a spreadsheet of HR’s worst hypocrisies. Don’t underestimate emotional labor—just make sure you don’t martyr yourself on the altar of everyone else’s burnout.

Leo ♌

The Sun beams from your house of public image, Leo, and it’s time to turn your charm toward dismantling ego-driven hierarchy. Got a boss who loves being loved? Outshine them. Spotlight injustice with style and take no branding partnerships. Be loud, be glorious, but let others bask with you. Today’s the day to remind people that the revolution has aesthetics—and it’s dressed in your finest secondhand velvet.

Virgo ♍

Saturn lends you structure, Virgo, and the stars say: use it to dismantle managerial oversight one redundant KPI at a time. You’ve seen the inefficiencies. You’ve documented the contradictions. But perfection isn’t the goal today—resistance is. You don’t need a flawless 12-point plan for mutual aid. You just need to start. Tidy your radical intentions, not your desk. And if a task doesn’t serve the collective, it doesn’t get your time.

Libra ♎

Venus is harmonizing with Mercury, and you’re seeing both sides—again. But you don’t have to mediate the revolution, Libra. Not today. Instead, lean into righteous imbalance: point out who actually benefits from that “company-wide wellness initiative” and whose labor is being love-washed. Use your diplomacy to gather the disenchanted. Beauty matters—but not if it’s built on burnout. Today, elegance looks like equitable policy, not branded water bottles.

Scorpio ♏

With Pluto stirring your subconscious, you’re ready to blow the whistle, Scorpio. Something smells like austerity wrapped in a DEI memo, and you are not fooled. Quiet power is still power—use it. You know who’s lying, who’s rising, and who’s really doing the work. Don’t burn down bridges you might need for escape routes, but definitely leave a trail of breadcrumbs toward consciousness. Shadow work? Try shadow networks.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter expands your house of belief today, Sagittarius, and you’re ready to preach, teach, and possibly flee the system entirely. Be bold in your truth: capitalism is killing curiosity, and you will write an op-ed about it. But don’t run so fast from your job that you forget to take your coworkers with you. Lead a reading group. Host a lunchtime skillshare. Liberation is more fun when it’s shared.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn is whispering in your ear, Capricorn: “You don’t have to prove anything to anyone today.” Yes, you can plan a people-powered overthrow and take a guilt-free day off. Your knack for systems doesn’t have to serve productivity—it can build parallel economies and worker cooperatives. You are not the company’s backbone; you’re the architect of its replacement. Let it fall. You’ll draw up something better.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus is shaking your comfort zone, Aquarius, and that means it’s time to go full rogue consultant. Your wild ideas are not too much—they’re exactly what we need. But don’t wait for approval; bureaucracy hates change. Launch the anonymous zine. Schedule that workplace teach-in. Break the software if you must. Today’s the day to disrupt for good—not clicks. And yes, it’s okay to ghost the compliance training.

Pisces ♓

Neptune is swirling through your thoughts and your horoscope, Pisces, and the veil is thin—you’re channeling every worker’s sigh into a symphony of dissent. Use it. Your imagination can’t be exploited if you reclaim it. Make art, make music, make memes—whatever builds hope. The struggle needs dreamers too. But keep one fin on solid ground. Idealism won’t pay the rent, but it can help organize the rent strike.

