Arsenal face legal trouble from a former kit man who is suing the club for unfair dismissal. Mark Bonnick alleges that he was dismissed for his views on Palestine and his “philosophical anti-Zionist belief.”

The Guardian reported that:

According to Bonnick’s submission Arsenal’s investigation into the posts did not accuse him of antisemitism but said they could be “perceived as inflammatory or offensive” and had “brought the club into disrepute”. Bonnick is seeking damages and reinstatement.

Now, in an interview with Middle East Eye, Bonnick has vowed to keep supporting Palestine:

I regret nothing. Despite losing my job this close to retirement, I would still encourage people to speak up. We owe it to Palestinians, and to ourselves as humans, to oppose racism, colonialism and genocide, just like Arsenal did for Black Lives Matter and in solidarity with Ukrainians.

Questions for Arsenal

One of the tweets that Arsenal identified as potentially causing offence, according to Bonnick’s legal submission read as follows:

Yes it is all about Jewish supremacy & not wanting to share the land Ethnic cleansing.

Bonnick’s lawyer, Franck Magennis, said:

Mark’s reference to ‘Jewish supremacy’ is a mainstream political critique of Israel’s self-definition as a Jewish state, which prioritises rights and privileges for Jewish citizens over others.

The European Legal Support Center (ELSC) is supporting Bonnick’s case. The ELSC routinely support those advocating for Palestinian rights in European courts. Advocacy officer at ELSC, Tasnima Uddin, said:

Mark’s case is not isolated. Workers across sectors are being targeted for showing solidarity with Palestine. We must defend our right to speak up – and push back against anti-Palestinian repression. You can’t claim neutrality while silencing dissent.

Uddin also told Middle East Eye:

It is outrageous that Arsenal Football Club has chosen to treat a lifelong fan and loyal worker of 22 years with such contempt, firing him on Christmas Eve simply for expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Bonnick has now found employment as a labourer on a construction site. And, the difference between a club of Arsenal’s stature and someone like Bonnick was not lost on Uddin:

This is not only a personal injustice; it is a stain on football and a betrayal of the values fans hold dear. While the global football industry rakes in billions, working-class staff like Mark are punished for speaking out against injustice.

Defence of Palestine

A number of people on social media have spoken out to defend Bonnick. Sports journalist Leyla Hamed shared a banner outsides the Emirates stadium in support of Bonnick:

Banner outside the Emirates stadium today in support of Mark Bonnick. The 61-year-old was kitman for Arsenal for over 20 years when he was fired on Christmas Eve last year for posts opposing Israel’s genocide against Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/LmP9P9qPFU — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) May 18, 2025

Hamed also defended Bonnick and asked for Arsenal to reinstate him:

After more than 20 years of service, Arsenal fired former kit man Mark Bonnick. Not for any wrongdoing but simply for standing with Palestine.

There was no misconduct. No hate. Just solidarity.@Arsenal must apologise, reinstate Mark, and stop silencing support for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zpRFJvTBR3 — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) May 16, 2025

The Palestinian Media Organisation asked

Never had @Arsenal down as a genocide supporter. We are now living in a football world where condemning Gaza genocide is a sackable offense. Former kit man Mark Bonnick should sue Arsenal for wrongful dismissal. pic.twitter.com/reonFgrT1X — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) May 21, 2025

Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project said Bonnick’s dismissal was part of a “disturbing pattern”:

Mark Bonnick's dismissal is part of a disturbing pattern where football clubs and employers, under political pressure, have targeted and punished individuals for standing up for fundamental human rights. He must be reinstated. ✍️Sign the petition: https://t.co/wRvf8VxZRN https://t.co/2Bu4XCe41h — Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) May 22, 2025

Host of Palestine Declassified, Chris Williamson, urged for people to keep resisting Zionism:

When high profile figures from Jeremy Corbyn to Gary Lineker capitulate to the Zionist lobby, it enables these racist monsters to target even more people like Mark Bonnick. NEVER apologise to Zionists. Fight them, expose them, and destroy their vile ideology. https://t.co/0oGEx7MLGw — Chris Williamson (@DerbyChrisW) May 20, 2025

Author Julian Sayarer called out the racism endemic in UK football:

Disgraceful behaviour from @Arsenal to fire kit man Mark Bonnick for his solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide. Contrary to claims of Kick It Out and others, UK football seems more riddled with racism than ever and it's obscene one can lose their job for opposing genocide. https://t.co/4YNjBByRiA — Julian Sayarer (@JulianSayarer) May 16, 2025

Arsenal’s complicity

As the Guardian reported in 2024, activists have long been calling for Arsenal to divest from their longtime sponsors Emirates. The airline are based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who are accused by Sudanese activists of arming the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF themselves accused of war crimes by the Sudan Doctors Network.

Activists, including football fans, have repeatedly protested outside Arsenal’s stadium pleading:

Don’t let the UAE sportswash genocide in Sudan.

Genocide in Sudan is not unconnected to genocide in Palestine. It is entirely possible for global powers to intervene and halt the mounting accounts of death, torture, and famine. However, political will is not on the side of Palestinian or Sudanese people and therefore their deaths are seen as acceptable to Western powers.

Arsenal have bowed to potential public pressure to sack Bonnick. If only they could bow to public pressure and divest from UAE companies to demonstrate what they really think about genocide. Instead, they’ve chosen to target a longtime worker defending Palestinians at a time when no one in power cares to do so.

Featured image via the Canary