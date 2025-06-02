Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Monday 2 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars is in a tense square with Saturn, Aries, and you’re feeling like a match with nowhere to strike. You want to do something, but the systems around you feel as slow as a departmental re-org. Deep breath. The stars say: don’t waste your flame on petty fights or inbox diplomacy. Instead, dig in where it matters—mutual aid, direct action, and telling that smug “rise and grind” guy to sit all the way down. Your power today? Restraint that waits for impact.

Taurus ♉

Venus cozies up to Uranus in your sign, and suddenly your “reliable routines” feel ripe for revolution. Today’s the perfect time to throw a wrench in your work-life performativity. Turn off your camera. Say no with confidence. Buy absolutely nothing except bulk lentils and strike funds. You don’t need a new gadget—you need a new world. And remember: stability isn’t compliance. It’s community. Build what soothes and subverts.

Gemini ♊

Mercury conjunct the Sun means your brain is lit like a protest banner, Gemini. Words are sharp, fast, and flying everywhere—some even useful! Today is perfect for sending spicy emails (start with “per my last emotional breakdown…”), updating the resistance meme folder, or explaining late-stage capitalism to a coworker in one perfectly timed jab. But beware: speak to connect, not just to perform. Your voice is a gift—use it with care.

Cancer ♋

The Moon trines Jupiter, and your nurturing instincts are turned all the way up. But listen, Cancer: just because you can fix someone else’s emotional mess doesn’t mean it’s your job. Today, stop holding space for people who never hold it back. Redirect that care inward, or better yet, into collective projects that don’t drain you. The revolution needs soup, safe spaces, and a group text where everyone’s actually nice. Start there.

Leo ♌

The Sun is square Pluto and your inner monarch is confronting some hard truths. Are you leading… or managing? Being seen… or being used? Today, let your ego rest and your purpose rise. Be the spotlight that highlights others. Celebrate the unpaid intern who’s actually running things. And if someone offers you “visibility” in place of compensation, tell them exposure is for photographers—not people who pay rent.

Virgo ♍

Mercury trines Pluto and your mind is like a laser-guided audit of injustice. Today, you will find the flaw in the policy, the loophole in the budget, and the real reason management is “restructuring.” Use that precision. But don’t spiral into fixing everything yourself. Share knowledge. Start a how-to doc on subtle sabotage. Offer facts, not fixes. And Virgo? If the group chat needs moderation, delegate. It’s not always your job to clean up the revolution.

Libra ♎

Venus opposes the Moon’s South Node, and you’re feeling the pull between appeasement and authenticity. The stars say: enough with the balancing act. Today, tip the scales. You can be kind and confrontational, graceful and grounded. If someone tries to gaslight you with “We’re like a family here,” respond with, “Then I’m the aunt who calls everyone out at dinner.” Your poise is powerful—but only if it’s rooted in truth.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto is retrograde and so are your trust levels. You’re sensing that someone in the org chart is hiding something behind a branded Canva deck. Good news: you’re right. Today is for observation, quiet alignment, and slow exposure. Let others reveal themselves while you sharpen your receipts folder. And don’t forget—emotional boundaries aren’t just personal; they’re political. Guard your time. Guard your energy. Organise in the shadows if you must.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter in a sextile with the Moon sends your ideas soaring—and not all of them are terrible! You’re ready to pitch your plan for a community garden-slash-liberation library-slash-café that only serves worker-owned espresso. Honestly? The stars support it. Just don’t skip the follow-through. Today’s a day to pair passion with planning. Invite others in. Dream wide, but draft a to-do list. And maybe, maybe, don’t start three new projects before lunch.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn flexes its stern wisdom today, and you’re more aware than ever of just how broken the system is. But instead of rage-working through it, pause. You’re not responsible for everyone’s stability. Your calendar isn’t a dumping ground for poorly delegated tasks. Today, pick one structure to undermine gently: a workflow, a rule, a status quo. Then build something better in its place. Your gift isn’t just responsibility—it’s reimagining what deserves it.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus in Taurus is triggering rebellion fatigue, Aquarius. You’ve been the radical idea factory long enough—today, turn off your brain and tune into your people. Start a co-op gaming night. Share a weird theory over cheap noodles. Rest with intention. You don’t always have to innovate. Sometimes, the most radical thing you can do is sit still and let someone else take the mic. You’re not the only visionary in the room.

Pisces ♓

Neptune aligns with the Moon and you’re dreaming in full technicolor utopias. Your imagination is so rich you could design an entire post-capitalist economy between coffee and lunch. And maybe you should! But remember: dreams become tools only when shared. Write the poem. Sketch the community plan. Invite someone into your daydream. Today, you’re not escaping—you’re mapping alternatives. Softness is strategy. Vision is victory.

