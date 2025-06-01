The Canary’s Charlie Jayy spoke to Dr Marwan Al-Hams, Director of Field Hospitals at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, to discuss Israel’s ongoing genocide in the occupied territory. Specifically, she spoke with him about Israel’s massacre of dozens of Palestinians at an aid distribution centre on Sunday 1 June.

The below is what he told us:

“Regarding the health situation inside the Gaza Strip, it is extremely difficult and almost reaching a catastrophic level. The Israeli occupation and its army have been preventing, for three months- or more than ninety days-the entry of any medical aid, any relief aid, no food, no drink, no medicine. They are also preventing the entry of medical delegations and field hospitals. Now we are trying with all our efforts to save lives, but we cannot, due to our inability to obtain these medical aids.

“Today, when some hungry people went out to reach aid distribution centers, or so-called American aid with the assistance of the Israeli army, fire was opened on these hungry people who could not access food, through Israeli tanks, quadcopter drones and also there was gunfire from a crane carrying machine guns:

“This led to approximately 179 injuries, some of whom were martyred on the spot and, at the same time, at the Red Cross hospital, there were 21 martyrs, or victims. After two or three hours, the number rose to 31 due to a lack of medical supplies, medicines, and our inability to find intensive care beds in the hospitals in Southern Gaza, which have been exhausted by the Israeli occupation and this siege.

“The medical teams also struggle to save these lives, because they are exhausted, many have been martyred, and a large number have migrated. Now we are suffering greatly from the lack of capacity in hospitals, the lack of beds and intensive care units and the increasing number of patients, especially due to the war of starvation waged by the Israeli occupation army against our people.

“Now, all age groups in the Gaza Strip suffer from malnutrition. At the beginning of the war we relied on the youth, calling on them to donate blood. Dozens, or even hundreds, would come to donate. Now these youths are not able to give blood because most suffer from anemia and blood deficiency. So, the situation is really difficult.

“This war of starvation has affected all age groups, including children. 60 children have died from malnutrition, and nearly 300 elderly men and women have died because of a lack of treatment and food, which makes the health situation in the Gaza Strip much worse, whether it’s in public government hospitals or field hospitals.

“This war must be stopped. We must continue to work together to support the Palestinian people and stop the massacres being committed, especially the starvation war waged by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians, and we must call for the protection of medical teams, hospitals, and medical centers.

“Peace Be Upon You”

